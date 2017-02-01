Downey Elected to DeKalb Chamber Board of Directors

CATMEDIA is proud to announce that its CEO, Catherine Downey, was selected by her peers in the DeKalb County business community to serve on the 2017-2019 Board of Directors for DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce.

Downey eagerly accepted the position and looks forward to contributing toward the chamber’s mission to support, promote, and stimulate business development in DeKalb County. As a member of the Board of Directors, Downey will provide governance oversight, review of policies and positions, help set vision of the chamber, and provide fiduciary protections of chamber resources.

Downey led her fast-growing small business from a one-woman show to a staff of over 30 employees during the past three decades. She attributes the firm’s success, especially through the last five fast-growing years while dealing with various local, state, and federal economic storms to “resilience, strategic planning, and a staff with substantial expertise and resourcefulness.” Downey believes in collaboration and sharing of experiences. Regarding her role as DeKalb Chamber Board of Directors: “Serving on the DeKalb Chamber Board of Directors allows me to provide leadership to the community while collaborating and learning with other DeKalb County business people.”

Among her many awards, Downey’s company, CATMEDIA, was named to the Inc. 500 list for the past three years, a feat accomplished by less than 5 percent of all eligible businesses. A highlight of this year included Downey being named the 2016 Georgia Small Business Person of the Year by the SBA.

About CATMEDIA:

CATMEDIA is an award-winning Inc. 500 company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 1997, the company specializes in advertising, creative services, media production, program management, training, and human resource management. As a Women Owned Small Business (WOSB), CATMEDIA provides world-class customer service and innovative solutions to government and commercial clients. Current CATMEDIA clients include Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Office of Personnel Management (OPM), and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

