eFlowersDelivery.ph Launches Flower Delivery Service in the Philippines

Makati, Philippines — (SBWIRE) — 01/31/2017 — Raphael's Flowers & Gifts, the company that manages eFlowersDelivery.ph, offers gift ideas for personal, as well as corporate needs. This flower shop in Makati has branches located at Glorietta Activity Center Ayala Mall and another branch at 7419 Kalayaan Avenue, Makati City.

The company is known to provide free and same day flower delivery in the Philippines. All you have to do is go to their website at eflowersdelivery.ph, register, and start browsing and shopping. All products are well presented to satisfy customer needs. Customers may choose from an extensive range of gifts being offered by the company, such as foods, toys, fruits, balloons, gourmet gift baskets, and of course, flowers.

Before browsing on the site to choose for the best gift, one should create an account as a member of eFlowers Delivery website. The registration is free of charge. Customers can click on the product, check and update an order status, and keep track of all the orders made. Once an order is successfully placed, the customer will be assigned an Order Number and confirmation of the order will be sent via email. Should there be any defect, ordered items may be returned by sending an email to the company's customer service team, which will be addressed in no time.

It's safe and cost-effective. With an advanced shopping set-up, every customer can experience a safe, fast, and convenient shopping without wasting time and energy.

Connect with eFlowersDelivery.ph

Customers can take advantage of their flower delivery service in Manila, especially for the upcoming Valentine's Day this February 14. Browse, order, and pay at the convenience of your home, office, or just anywhere by using a reliable Internet connection. eFlowers Delivery Philippines is here to let the customers experience convenient shopping. They also offer cakes designed for any celebrations. Whether it's a bouquet of fresh flowers for a promotion or for your loved one, a birthday cake with some sort of toys, champagne for a victory party or perhaps a farewell party, or simply a special day for lovers, they can provide what you or your company needs. Everything is available, presented in such a unique and personalized way.

Contact:

eFlowers Delivery

Address: 7419 Kalayaan Avenue, Brgy. Olympia, Makati City, Philippines

Phone: (+632) 897-2732 / (+632) 899-6234

Email: customerservice@eflowersdelivery.ph

Website: https://eflowersdelivery.ph/

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/eflowersdeliveryph-launches-flower-delivery-service-in-the-philippines-765890.htm