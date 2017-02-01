Embedded World 2017: GE presents new Industrial Internet Control System for the first time in Europe

Industrial Internet Control System from GE greatly improves operational equipment efficiency and enables quantum leaps in productivity

Unique solution combining connected machine controllers with cloud connectivity, advanced analytics software and apps for plant and asset control in real time

Further tradeshow highlights:

Global launch of new modular Industrial PCs

Next generation COM Express modules with unique cooling technology

Augsburg, Germany – February 1, 2017 – At Embedded World 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany (March 14-16), GE’s Automation & Controls (Hall 3, Booth 543) presents for the first time in Europe its new Industrial Internet Control System IICS, a central control system for industrial asset and plant control on the basis of analyzed machine data.

Traditional control systems are often inadequate for realizing the full potential of the Industrial Internet because they are self-contained and operate on a simple closed loop, whereas IICS connects distributed controls and pools local streams of data for simultaneous processing and analysis.

The data analytics are not only happening in the cloud, but also on the edge in the plant and at the machine. With IICS, GE enables companies to use data better and faster for smarter operating decisions, leading to enhanced process performance and increased productivity.

“IICS is the pathway to the next stage of the Industrial Internet. We are going beyond Big Data, as it is not about data volume anymore, but using data more effectively. Not all data needs to be sent to the cloud, efficient data processing already starts at the machine level”, says Rudolf Krumenacker, Head of Engineering and Site Leader at GE in Augsburg, Germany.

IICS consists of a flexible combination of connected controllers, I/O modules, secure cloud connectivity, advanced analytics software and apps, used to collect and analyze data to then send back specific decisions as commands to the individual machine controllers.

Besides IICS, GE will launch a new series of Industrial PCs (IPCs) at Embedded World. They mark the end of the era of maximizing the degree of standardization in IPCs and introduce a new concept of modular design, allowing a new level of customizing IPCs to specific client needs.

The new IPCs from GE allow for operating periods of 7 to 10 years in which the computers can be used, hardly requiring reconfiguration. “The new, customized IPCs lower total cost of ownership more than the use of standardized products because of lower expenses for software modifications and less regression testing. Furthermore they are preconfigured for secure data transmission via secure networks“, says Krumenacker.

Another tradeshow highlight is the launch of new COM Express modules; they have been designed specifically for critical control applications in rugged environment which require high reliability and protection against shock, vibration as well as heat. Thanks to a unique cooling technology, the processors deliver full performance with no throttling over the entire temperature range of -20°C to +80°C.

All new products will be presented at GE‘s Automation & Controls Press Briefing on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at 3.30pm at the GE booth 543 in Hall 3 . Our experts will be glad to discuss latest trends and products with you in person.

GE’s Automation & Controls combines what was formerly known as GE’s Intelligent Platforms and Alstom’s Power Automation & Controls. This alliance makes GE a leading provider of automation and controls solutions globally.

The automation and controls technology solutions are designed specifically to harness the power of the Industrial Internet. They provide the foundation to connect machines, enable the collection of data from assets and processes, and help customers leverage that data to derive actionable insights.

About GE’s Automation & Controls solutions

GE is a leading provider of automation and controls technology and services for power generation, distribution and adjacent applications across industry. Our differentiated Industrial Internet solutions enable customers to optimize equipment performance and ensure reliable and efficient operations by connecting their machines, data, insights and people. Our dedicated team includes some of the best minds in automation capable of solving our customers’ toughest challenges.

