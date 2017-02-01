Eskaton Wins 2 Prestigious Awards for Football-Themed No Falls League Video

Eskaton, a nonprofit community-based organization serving seniors throughout Northern California, receives two MarCom awards for its No Falls League video, which has received over 100,000 views and national attention.

Eskaton was recently recognized with two MarCom Platinum awards in the Non-Profit and PSA categories for its No Falls League video, in which members of its Fall Prevention League show their peers how to have fun while exercising and preventing falls. “We are grateful to be recognized in our continual efforts to raise awareness of falls prevention and ongoing efforts to transform the aging experience,” said Sheri Peifer, Senior Vice President at Eskaton.

The award-winning concept for the No Falls League video was spearheaded by Lola Rain, Director of Digital Media at Eskaton, Therese ten Brinke, Special Initiatives Project Manager, and Christy Barry, Fitness & Wellness Coordinator. Inspired by football season, they created Eskaton’s Fall Prevention team comprised of residents from multiple communities who proudly wore jerseys promoting their ages. “NFL season happens to coincide with Fall Prevention and Awareness Month,” said Peifer.

The No Falls League video was a dedicated, joint effort between Eskaton staff and the residents ages 67 to 95 who starred in the falls prevention video. “I am proud of each of the participating residents, as they have worked so hard in our exercise classes to reduce their own fall risk and they volunteered to be part of the efforts to help others reduce their fall risk as well,” added Peifer.

Since its release, the No Falls League video has received over 100,000 views and continues to grow as more people learn about Eskaton's fall prevention efforts, which include exercises, a downloadable fall prevention checklist and community efforts to ensure that every Sacramento area senior has access to the resources they need. "Our video competed against 6,500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada and 17 other countries," concluded Peifer. "Numerous Fortune 500 companies and world-famous organizations have won these prestigious MarCom awards."

About Eskaton



The vision of Eskaton is to transform the aging experience. Its dedicated team members provide services and support for nearly 12,000 individuals annually who live in Eskaton communities or participate in its comprehensive home-support services. Eskaton services include independent living, assisted living, memory care, short-term stays, rehabilitation and skilled nursing, adult day, home health, in-home care, and affordable housing. Eskaton is pet-friendly. For more information, please call (866) ESKATON, or visit http://www.eskaton.org.

