FirstService Residential Adds Deering Bay Community to Portfolio

Florida’s leading residential property management company to bring exceptional service with a local touch to Deering Bay Master Property Owners Association

FirstService Residential, Florida’s premier property management company, was recently selected to deliver full-service association management services for the Deering Bay Master Property Owners Association.

Nestled in lush mangrove waterways, just minutes from South Beach and Miami’s sparkling skyline, the Deering Bay community is South Florida’s best kept secret – a secluded oasis that residents and members sum up in one word: “paradise.” Deering Bay is a hidden gem in a beautiful rural, water setting with all of the conveniences of big-city living.

Only FirstService Residential, with its decades of property management experience and depth of resources, has the tools to manage a community of this complexity and meet the unique and diverse needs of its residents. In addition to the high-end amenities expected at a luxury community, Deering Bay offers unique programming such as summer camps for children, extreme golf workshops for teens, monthly family movie nights and after school tennis clinics. The property also includes a fine dining restaurant and casual dining options, featuring local ingredients and produce from the community’s own organic garden.

“We are excited to welcome Deering Bay Master Property Owners Association to the FirstService Residential family,” said Gary Pyott, president of FirstService Residential’s HOA/Gardenstyle division. “This community offers residents a beautiful place to call home, with gorgeous waterfront amenities, and as their new property management partner, we look forward to offering best in-class customer service and enhancing the lifestyles and property values of their residents.”

Located on the southern tip of Coral Gables, overlooking Biscayne Bay, the Deering Bay Master Property Owners Association is an intimate, private community of 312 units, built on 220 acres around three marinas and a world-class golf and tennis resort, complete with South Florida’s only waterfront, Arnold Palmer-designed championship golf course.

About FirstService Residential



FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

