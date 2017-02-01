Franklin County Visitors Invites the Public To Meet Capitol Theatre’s New Manager & Enjoy A Night of Bluegrass.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to meet John Meyer, the new manager of the Capitol Theatre in downtown Chambersburg and enjoy some spirited bluegrass on Friday, February 17.

Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to pair up meeting Jon Meyer, new manager of the Capitol Theatre in downtown Chambersburg as he welcomes Mountain Ride and The Plate Scrapers to an evening of bluegrass on Friday, February 17, at 7 PM. Jon Meyer brings 35 years of theatre experience to the Capitol Theatre in downtown Chambersburg. In those years, he served as actor, director, dialect coach and choreographer. Prior to accepting the position at the Capitol Theatre, Meyer worked from 2009 to 2016 as the executive director of the Prescott Center for the Arts. In his work there, Meyer developed and initiated performance opportunities for youth, including a playwright festival, and secured funding for a black box theatre. Meyer is set to guide the 1927 Capitol Theatre into a successful 2017, beginning with the theatre’s first bluegrass event of the year—Mountain Music & Moonshine.

Mountain Music & Moonshine kicks off with local favorite Mountain Ride, a group of five friends, who perform for the simple need to play bluegrass. Mountain Ride brings a unique flair to the traditional, and a progressive twist to the original. Members are Eric Avey, on guitar and vocals; Chance Hurley, on mandolin; Scott Matlock, on fiddle and vocals; Corey Woodcock on banjo; and Kate Avey on bass and vocals.

The show wraps up with The Plate Scrapers from nearby Hagerstown, MD. Their style of bluegrass has a hint of folk, jazz, and heavy metal. This passion-driven group consists of Brett Kretzer, performing mandolin and vocals; Derek Kretzer on banjo and vocals; Andrew Jordan, on guitar and vocals; Kevin Johnson, on upright bass; and Jody Mosser, performing resophonic guitar and vocals.

Tickets are available online here or by contacting the Capitol Theatre box office, Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 4:30 PM, at 717-263-0202. Tickets can also be purchased one hour before show time. Doors and cash bar open at 6 PM.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore Franklin County PA and enjoy the trails of history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive to Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Discover more. Plan a visit soon at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or by contacting 866.646.8060.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/02/prweb14032361.htm