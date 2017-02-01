Global 1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate (NDI) Market 2016 – Bayer, Mitsui Chemicals, Lanfeng Biochemical, Nantong Haidi, Hangzhou Xiangrui

Global 1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate (NDI) Market Research Report 2016-2021

Deerfield Beach, FL — (SBWIRE) — 02/01/2017 — This report provides detailed analysis of worldwide markets for 1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate (NDI) from 2011-2016, and provides extensive market forecasts (2016-2021) by region/country and subsectors. It covers the key technological and market trends in the 1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate (NDI) market and further lays out an analysis of the factors influencing the supply/demand for 1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate (NDI), and the opportunities/challenges faced by industry participants. It also acts as an essential tool to companies active across the value chain and to the new entrants by enabling them to capitalize the opportunities and develop business strategies.

For sample request click on http://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-15-naphthalene-diisocyanate-market-outlook-2016-2021-69418#RequestSample

NDI, also 1,5-diissocyanatonaphthalene, appearing as fine white to yellow or gray flakily crystal, is the main raw material for high-class polyurethane elastomer. Polyurethane elastomer made with NDI has outstanding mechanic and dynamic properties such as anti-shearing, high tensile strength, excellent wearability, and heat resistance, which are imcomparable and irreplaceable by other types of polyurethane elastomers. As a result, NDI polyurethane elastomer are widely used for car suspensions, forklift bearing wheels, textile dyeing rollers and scrappers, bridge buffers, and even for entertainment and war industry use.

Global 1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate (NDI) Market Outlook 2016-2021, has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global 1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate (NDI) market collected from specialized sources. The report covers key technological developments in the recent times and profiles leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies.

Major Companies covered in this Research Report are,

Bayer (Germany)

Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

Lanfeng Biochemical (China)

Nantong Haidi (China)

Hangzhou Xiangrui (China)

Sea Chief Group (China)

Upchem (China)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @ http://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-15-naphthalene-diisocyanate-market-outlook-2016-2021-69418#InquiryForBuying

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World. In this sector, global competitive landscape and supply/demand pattern of 1,5-Naphthalene Diisocyanate (NDI) industry has been provided.

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/global-15-naphthalene-diisocyanate-ndi-market-2016-bayer-mitsui-chemicals-lanfeng-biochemical-nantong-haidi-hangzhou-xiangrui-766108.htm