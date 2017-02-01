Global Atrazine (CAS 1912-24-9) Market 2016 – Syngenta, Zhejiang Zhongshan, Zhejiang Wynca, Weifang Rainbow, Jilin Jinqiu

Global Atrazine (CAS 1912-24-9) Market Research Report 2016-2021

Deerfield Beach, FL — (SBWIRE) — 02/01/2017 — This report provides detailed analysis of worldwide markets for Atrazine (CAS 1912-24-9) from 2011-2016, and provides extensive market forecasts (2016-2021) by region/country and subsectors. It covers the key technological and market trends in the Atrazine (CAS 1912-24-9) market and further lays out an analysis of the factors influencing the supply/demand for Atrazine (CAS 1912-24-9), and the opportunities/challenges faced by industry participants. It also acts as an essential tool to companies active across the value chain and to the new entrants by enabling them to capitalize the opportunities and develop business strategies.

Atrazine is an herbicide of the triazine class. Atrazine is used to prevent pre- and postemergence broadleaf weeds in crops such as maize (corn) and sugarcane and on turf, such as golf courses and residential lawns. It is one of the most widely used herbicides in US and Australian agriculture.

Global Atrazine (CAS 1912-24-9) Market Outlook 2016-2021, has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Atrazine (CAS 1912-24-9) market collected from specialized sources. The report covers key technological developments in the recent times and profiles leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies.

Major Companies covered in this Research Report are,

Syngenta (Switzerland)

Zhejiang Zhongshan (China)

Zhejiang Wynca (China)

Weifang Rainbow (China)

Jilin Jinqiu (China)

Shandong Binnong (China)

Jingma Group (China)

Shandong Greenland (China)

Nantong Jiangshan (China)

Liaoning Tianyi (China)

Liaoning Sanzheng (China)

Zhejiang Province Changxing First Chemical (China)

Shandong Qiaochang (China)

Boai Huifeng (China)

Jiangsu Tianrong (China)

Shandong Dacheng (China)

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World. In this sector, global competitive landscape and supply/demand pattern of Atrazine (CAS 1912-24-9) industry has been provided.

