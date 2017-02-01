Global Bentazon (CAS 25057-89-0) Market 2016 – BASF, Weifang Rainbow, Zhejiang Zhongshan, Jiangsu Jiannong

Global Bentazon (CAS 25057-89-0) Market Research Report 2016-2021

Deerfield Beach, FL — (SBWIRE) — 02/01/2017 — This report provides detailed analysis of worldwide markets for Bentazon (CAS 25057-89-0) from 2011-2016, and provides extensive market forecasts (2016-2021) by region/country and subsectors. It covers the key technological and market trends in the Bentazon (CAS 25057-89-0) market and further lays out an analysis of the factors influencing the supply/demand for Bentazon (CAS 25057-89-0) (CAS 834-12-8), and the opportunities/challenges faced by industry participants. It also acts as an essential tool to companies active across the value chain and to the new entrants by enabling them to capitalize the opportunities and develop business strategies.

Bentazon (Bentazone, Basagran, Herbatox, Leader, Laddock) is a chemical manufactured by BASF Chemicals for use in herbicides. It is categorized under the thiadiazine group of chemicals.Sodium bentazon is available commercially and appears slightly brown in colour.

Global Bentazon (CAS 25057-89-0) Market Outlook 2016-2021, has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Bentazon (CAS 25057-89-0) market collected from specialized sources. The report covers key technological developments in the recent times and profiles leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies.

Major Companies covered in this Research Report are,

BASF (Germany)

Weifang Rainbow (China)

Zhejiang Zhongshan (China)

Jiangsu Jiannong (China)

Jiangsu Weunite (China)

Shandong Cynda (China)

Anhui Fengle (China)

Jiangsu Luye (China)

Yancheng Link Weiye (China)

Sichuan Fuhua Tongda (China)

Jiangsu Agrochem Laboratory (China)

Jiangsu Repont (China)

Jiangsu Henglong (China)

Yancheng South Chemicals (China)

Jiangsu Sword (China)

Shandong Zhongnong Minchang (China)

Hefei Xingyu (China)

Jiangsu Tianrong (China)

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World. In this sector, global competitive landscape and supply/demand pattern of Bentazon (CAS 25057-89-0) industry has been provided.

