Global Cyclohexanone (CAS 108-94-1) Market 2016 – Honeywell, BASF, Lanxess, Domo Chemicals, Solvay, DSM

Global Cyclohexanone (CAS 108-94-1) Market Research Report 2016-2021

Deerfield Beach, FL — (SBWIRE) — 02/01/2017 — This report provides detailed analysis of worldwide markets for Cyclohexanone (CAS 108-94-1) from 2011-2016, and provides extensive market forecasts (2016-2021) by region/country and subsectors. It covers the key technological and market trends in the Cyclohexanone (CAS 108-94-1) market and further lays out an analysis of the factors influencing the supply/demand for Cyclohexanone (CAS 108-94-1) (CAS 834-12-8), and the opportunities/challenges faced by industry participants. It also acts as an essential tool to companies active across the value chain and to the new entrants by enabling them to capitalize the opportunities and develop business strategies.

Cyclohexanone is the organic compound with the formula (CH2)5CO. The molecule consists of six-carbon cyclic molecule with a ketone functional group. This colorless oil has an odor reminiscent of peardrop sweets as well as acetone. Over time, samples assume a yellow color due to oxidation. Cyclohexanone is slightly soluble in water and miscible with common organic solvents. Billions of kilograms are produced annually, mainly as a precursor to nylon.

Global Cyclohexanone (CAS 108-94-1) Market Outlook 2016-2021, has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Cyclohexanone (CAS 108-94-1) market collected from specialized sources. The report covers key technological developments in the recent times and profiles leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies.

Major Companies covered in this Research Report are,

Honeywell (USA)

BASF (Germany)

Lanxess (Germany)

Domo Chemicals (Belgium)

Solvay (Belgium)

DSM (Netherlands)

UBE (Japan)

Sumitomo (Japan)

Toray (Japan)

Capro (Korea)

Fujian Dongxin (China)

Shijiazhuang Jiaohua (China)

Hebei Risun (China)

Sinopec Nanjing (China)

Baling Huaxing (China)

Zhejiang Juhua (China)

Shandong Fangming (China)

Shandong Hili (China)

Luxi Chemical (China)

Shanxi Yangmei Fengxi (China)

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World. In this sector, global competitive landscape and supply/demand pattern of Cyclohexanone (CAS 108-94-1) industry has been provided.

