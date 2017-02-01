Global Mesotrione (CAS 104206-82-8) Market 2016 – Mesa Tech, Zhejiang Heben, Weifang Rainbow, Shangyu Nutrichem

Global Mesotrione (CAS 104206-82-8) Market Research Report 2016-2021

Deerfield Beach, FL — (SBWIRE) — 02/01/2017 — This report provides detailed analysis of worldwide markets for Mesotrione (CAS 104206-82-8) from 2011-2016, and provides extensive market forecasts (2016-2021) by region/country and subsectors. It covers the key technological and market trends in the Mesotrione (CAS 104206-82-8) market and further lays out an analysis of the factors influencing the supply/demand for Mesotrione (CAS 104206-82-8) (CAS 834-12-8), and the opportunities/challenges faced by industry participants. It also acts as an essential tool to companies active across the value chain and to the new entrants by enabling them to capitalize the opportunities and develop business strategies.

Mesotrione is an herbicide sold under the brand names Callisto and Tenacity that was brought to market by Syngenta in 2001. It is a synthetic analog of leptospermone developed to mimic the effects of this natural herbicide. Mesotrione is a member of the class of HPPD inhibitors, which all work by inhibiting the plant enzyme 4-hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase. In plants, HPPD is necessary for carotenoid biosynthesis; carotenoids in turn protect chlorophyll from being degraded by sunlight. When an HPPD inhibitor is sprayed on a plant, it prevents carotenoid from being made, chlorophyll degrades and the plant dies.

Global Mesotrione (CAS 104206-82-8) Market Outlook 2016-2021, has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Mesotrione (CAS 104206-82-8) market collected from specialized sources. The report covers key technological developments in the recent times and profiles leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies.

Major Companies covered in this Research Report are,

Syngenta (Switzerland)

Mesa Tech (USA)

Zhejiang Heben (China)

Weifang Rainbow (China)

Shangyu Nutrichem (China)

Shandong Binnong (China)

Dalian Songliao (China)

Hebei Sanlen (China)

Zhejiang Zhongshan (China)

Dandong Nongyao Factory (China)

Sichuan Fuhua Tongda (China)

Limin Chemical (China)

Jiangsu Changqing (China)

Zhangye Dagong (China)

Hubei Huida (China)

Nanjing Red Sun (China)

SYRICI (China)

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World. In this sector, global competitive landscape and supply/demand pattern of Mesotrione (CAS 104206-82-8) industry has been provided.

