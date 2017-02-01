Global PCB Design Software Market Size, Shares, Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Trends & Forecasts (2016-2020)

Recent industry analysis and Forecast on “Global PCB Design Software Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2016-2020)”

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 02/01/2017 — Recent research report titled Global PCB Design Software Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2016-2020) provides an in-depth analysis of the global PCB design software market by value and by segment. It provides an overview of the market and its segment with detailed analysis of market size and growth in terms of value and market share by region, segment and end-user.

The report provides brief regional analysis of North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Regional analysis includes market sizing and growth by value of each region. Share contribution of North America is highest in the global PCB design software market. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecasted period.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global PCB design software market has also been forecasted for the period 2016-2020, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The competition in the global PCB design software market is dominated by the four big players, Mentor Graphics, Cadence Design Systems, Zuken and Altium. These key players are profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Company Coverage

Mentor Graphics

Cadence Design Systems

Zuken

Altium

Region Coverage

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Executive Summary

Software which is used by electrical engineers for designing of printed circuit board on a device, using various features is PCB design software. The main function of PCB software is to construct, inspect and test a designed circuit board before it can be printed physically on a polymer circuit board for use in the electronics sector. PCB design software is a kind of electronic design automation (EDA) tool. It is used to design layout of circuit. This software not only provides designing of the circuit but also validates the working of circuit.

The global PCB design software market has increased with healthy growth rates during the years 2010-2015 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2016 to 2020 tremendously. The global PCB design software market is supported by various growth drivers such as increasing use in semiconductor industry, ease in designing of circuit which saves cost and time, rising use in electronic automotive devices and technological advancements etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as use of pirated software, lack of skilled personnel and easy availability of open source PCB design software which are hampering the growth of the market.

