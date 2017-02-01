Global Price Comparison Websites (PCW) Market Size, Shares, Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Trends & Forecasts (2016-2020)

Latest report analyzes and presents an overview on “Global Price Comparison Websites (PCW) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2016-2020)” worldwide.

The report entitled Global Price Comparison Websites (PCW) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2016-2020), provides analysis of the global price comparison website market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, penetration, market share and economic impact of the industry. The report also provides the regional analysis of the price comparison website market of the UK, with analysis by value, segments, penetration, etc.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global price comparison website market has been forecasted for the years 2016-2020, taking into consideration the previous growth pattern, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Majority of the market is concentrated in the UK and major companies in the market are also UK based. Gocompare, Moneysupermarket, uSwitch and Confused.com are key companies in the UK price comparison website market. The company profiling of these companies has been done in the report, which includes business overview, financial overview and respective business strategies of the companies.

Executive Summary

A price comparison website is a search engine, which people use to compare the prices of different products. These websites are also called comparison shopping website, price analysis tool, comparison shopping agent, shopbot, etc. Along with prices, many other categories for comparing the products, such as features, quality, etc. are being added on these websites.

Price comparison websites provide many benefits to both consumers and the suppliers. Consumers get convenience, increased choices, saving of time, etc., while suppliers are benefitted by increased visibility, new customers, etc.

The price comparison websites can be segmented into Insurance, Energy and Others. Insurance segment includes motor insurance, home insurance, travel insurance, etc. Energy segment comprises of gas, electricity and others. Other products included in the market are broadband, mobiles, digital TV, etc.

The price comparison website market is expected to increase at a significant growth rate during the forecasted period (2016-2020). The global price comparison website market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increase in smartphone users, increased internet penetration, increasing switching market, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as issues related to reliability and trust, lack of knowledge, etc.

