Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market 2016 – DSM, CoolPoly, RTP Company, Celanese, LG, SABIC

Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Research Report 2016-2021

Deerfield Beach, FL — (SBWIRE) — 02/01/2017 — This report provides detailed analysis of worldwide markets for Thermally Conductive Plastics from 2011-2016, and provides extensive market forecasts (2016-2021) by region/country and subsectors. It covers the key technological and market trends in the Thermally Conductive Plastics market and further lays out an analysis of the factors influencing the supply/demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics (CAS 834-12-8), and the opportunities/challenges faced by industry participants. It also acts as an essential tool to companies active across the value chain and to the new entrants by enabling them to capitalize the opportunities and develop business strategies.

Modified engineering and commodity thermoplastic resins with the ability to transfer heat. Thermal conductivity is imparted by additives.

Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Outlook 2016-2021, has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Thermally Conductive Plastics market collected from specialized sources. The report covers key technological developments in the recent times and profiles leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies.

Major Companies covered in this Research Report are,

DSM (Netherlands)

CoolPoly (USA)

RTP Company (USA)

Celanese (USA)

LG (Korea)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Idemitsu Kosan (Japan)

DIC (Japan)

Toray (Japan)

Tosoh (Japan)

Sumitomo Corporation (Japan)

Polyplastic (Japan)

Yamashita Materials (Japan)

Unitika (Japan)

Daicel (Japan)

UBE (Japan)

Teijin (Japan)

Mitsubishi (Japan)

Kaneka (Japan)

Shanghai HELF (China)

Shanghai Chooyu (China)

Foshan Polma (China)

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World. In this sector, global competitive landscape and supply/demand pattern of Thermally Conductive Plastics industry has been provided.

