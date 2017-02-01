Greenberg Traurig Sponsors 32nd Annual JDRF “Gem of an Evening” Gala

International law firm Greenberg Traurig, PA is sponsoring The JDRF 32nd annual “Gem of an Evening” Gala on Feb. 4, 2017 at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa.

Elizabeth (Betsy) Sorrel is serving as Honorary Chairman in honor of her son, Robert, who was diagnosed with type 1 (juvenile) diabetes in 1993. Robert, now age 26, is serving as Honorary Chairman of the Young Professionals Committee. Included in the Gala evening will be a memorial tribute to Mary Tyler Moore who as JDRF’s International Chairman was a tireless champion of the type 1 diabetes community and relentless in her commitment to achieve a world without diabetes. Special guest performer Rupert Holmes, best known for his top 10 hit “Escape” (the Pina Colada song) will entertain attendees. The Gala theme, Reach for the Stars, will center around the tropics and includes a “beach by day, beach by night” ambiance.

“I would like to thank all the sponsors for their generosity and for their commitment to JDRF and I am excited to share that long-awaited technological advances, including the recently FDA-approved artificial pancreas system, have now come to fruition thanks to these sponsorship dollars,” said Rebecca G. DiStefano, Gala committee member, Vice- President of the JDRF Executive Committee, and Greenberg Traurig Shareholder. “Giving back to the community is part of our corporate culture and something we are strongly committed to at Greenberg Traurig.”

DiStefano, a shareholder in the Corporate and Securities Practice of the Boca Raton office of Greenberg Traurig concentrates her practice in the areas of securities regulation, corporate finance, corporate governance, private equity, venture capital, and mergers and acquisitions law. DiStefano counsels public and private companies in areas including private placements, registrations, and crowdfunding under the JOBS Act of 2012 and the Securities Act of 1933, continuing disclosure requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, initial and continued listing of securities on the stock exchanges and electronic quotation systems and the creation and organization of non-U.S. regulated investment vehicles including private equity funds and hybrid funds. DiStefano regularly represents clients before government agencies and SROs including the Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA. She has served on the Board of Directors for the JDRF of Greater Palm Beach County since 2013.

Gem of an Evening benefits the Greater Palm Beach County Chapter of JDRF International, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of those with type 1 diabetes (T1D) until there is a cure. T1D is an autoimmune disease that strikes children and adults suddenly, renders them insulin dependent for life and can lead to serious and often life threatening complications.

About JDRF

Since its inception in 1970, JDRF has raised more than $2 billion to advance new therapies and technologies at university based and private research centers throughout the world. More revenue is needed to fund additional research projects that will change the landscape for this disease. For more information about JDRF, please visit http://www.jdrf.org.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

