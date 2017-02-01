Greenberg Traurig’s James M. Nelson Presents What California 3PLs Must Know

James M. Nelson, co-chair of the firm’s National Labor & Employment Practice’s ERISA Litigation team and chair of the Sacramento Labor & Employment Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, presented at the International Warehouse Logistics Association’s (IWLA) webinar, “Contract Labor in Warehouses and Changes in 2017: What California 3PLs Must Know.”

Nelson discussed new California laws impacting warehousing, the effect of the election, and the Affordable Care Act, as well as potential changes to the National Labor Relations Board in result of the election.

Nelson represents employers and ERISA plan fiduciaries in matters concerning ERISA compliance, fiduciary responsibility, collective bargaining, wage and hour, employee benefits, safety, discrimination, wrongful termination, and other labor and employment issues. His experience includes complex litigation, class action defense, administrative proceedings and appeals, as well as advice and counseling to ERISA plan fiduciaries of single-employer and multi-employer plans. Nelson has counseled clients in numerous industries, including construction, transportation, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, and publishing.

