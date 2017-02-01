Greenberg Traurig’s Robert M. Harding Honored with City & State’s 50 Over Fifty Award

Robert M. Harding, a Government Law & Policy Shareholder in the New York City and Albany offices of the global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP, was recognized as one of City & State’s 50 Over Fifty honorees. The awards ceremony took place at the Ainsworth in New York City on Jan. 30.

According to City & State, the 50 Over Fifty Awards is a tribute to some of the most distinguished public servants who have been and continue to be committed to making New York a better place.

Harding formerly served as the New York City Deputy Mayor for Economic Development and Finance under Mayor Giuliani. As deputy mayor, he coordinated the city's economic development policies, oversaw all city labor negotiations, and was responsible for housing and finance operations. Harding also served as Director for the Office of Management and Budget for the mayor's office. In that capacity, he was responsible for the development, negotiation and implementation of the city's $37 billion annual operating budget and the 10-year, $45 billion capital plan.

Harding focuses his practice on economic development initiatives, financing and funding assistance from public entities and regulatory matters before government agencies. Additionally, he represents candidates in election law matters throughout the state. In Albany, he focuses on legislative issues, as well as economic development and funding assistance from the government.

About Greenberg Traurig's New York City & Albany Government Law & Policy Practice

Greenberg Traurig has one of New York City’s leading real estate, land use, and government relations offices in the City. The Government Law & Policy group, which has been consistently ranked among the Top 5 lobbying practices in New York City by the City Clerk’s Office, represents major U.S. companies, leading not-for-profit institutions, and large real estate companies in important transactions involving New York City. The group's attorneys are part of a national practice named “Law Firm of the Year” in the U.S. News-Best Lawyers 2014 edition of Best Law Firms for Government Relations. The Albany Government Law & Policy Practice was recognized in 2016 by City & State on its “Albany Power 100 List,” which ranks the most influential players in New York State politics, business, and media. That marked the fourth year the team has been listed. Through its Albany Government Law & Policy Practice, Greenberg Traurig is widely recognized as the premier government relations and lobbying law firm in Albany. The Observer recognized Greenberg Traurig as the only law firm on its list of Albany’s Top 40 Power Players.

