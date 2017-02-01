GreenRoad CMO David Rodriguez to Speak on Smart Mobility Innovations at Upcoming Transport-Related Events

Rodriguez will discuss the latest innovations in smart mobility and best practices for driver behavior programs.

GreenRoad, the industry leader in driver safety and behavior technology for enterprise fleets, today announced that GreenRoad’s Chief Marketing Officer, David Rodriguez, will share new insights regarding advances in smart mobility at two upcoming transport-related conferences.

First, Rodriguez will speak at the Artex Customer Conference held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Wednesday, Feb. 15 – Saturday, Feb. 18. Artex is an international organization providing cost-effective, sustainable approaches to insurance and alternative risk transfer solutions.

Rodriguez’s segment, titled “The Latest Innovations in Smart Mobility Services for Connected Fleets,” will cover the most advanced innovations available for fleets and mobile workforces to boost employee safety while on the road.

On Wednesday, March 1, Rodriguez will participate as a featured speaker at the UMA Motorcoach Expo in St. Louis, Missouri.

In his session, “How A Successful Driver Behavior Program Can Reduce Risk, Drive



Down Cost and Increase Passenger Satisfaction,” Rodriguez will examine the risks and costs of fleet accidents and risky driving behaviors, including the ripple effect of aggressive driving. In addition, he will discuss the fundamentals of implementing and managing a successful driver safety program, including key ways organizations can reduce accident-related risks, enhance overall fleet performance and improve profitability and customer satisfaction.

Rodriguez’s session will take place in the Exhibit Hall as part of UMA’s Education Sessions from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. The UMA Motorcoach Expo is an annual education, networking and vendor event showcasing the latest services, products and cutting-edge innovations in the mobility world.

For the past 15 years, Rodriguez has developed his deep expertise in marketing, developing and pitching technology based data and risk reduction solutions across various industries. GreenRoad’s award-winning solution has been proven to dramatically reduce driver errors and overall risk for organizations all over the world by monitoring a wide range of driving maneuvers, providing instant feedback for drivers, and providing online databases with customizable data to help organizations boost driver safety, reduce fuel consumption and other costs, and enhance overall logistics, compliance and efficiency.

“GreenRoad is honored to be invited to share our outlook and advice with these groups leaders and professionals at the core of the changing smart mobility industry,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a dynamic time for enterprises and mobile workforces as fleets become more connected and intelligent than ever before, and GreenRoad is proud to help shape the conversation around the future of driver safety.”

GreenRoad, the pioneer in driver behavior technology, is delivering the backbone for the future of vehicle safety in the new era of intelligent mobility. For over a decade, GreenRoad’s connected vehicle solution has revolutionized the way commercial fleets drive by combining real-time, in-cab coaching with cloud-based contextual intelligence to make every business mile safer. GreenRoad’s IoT platform enables service providers to build zero-latency safety applications for connected vehicles and cities.

