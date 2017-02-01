One Million Solutions in Health™ is pleased to share this webinar, outlining how this innovative technology will lead to a decrease in the need for animal models; and, most importantly, GelCel will provide for the culture of primary cells acquired from any tissue of the body, as well as for stem cells.

One Million Solutions in Health is pleased to share this webinar, “Groundbreaking Technology in Drug Discovery: Shorten Wet-Bench Experimental Time and Reduce Animal Use in Research” by Dr. Kaori Ihida-Stansbury, Research Assistant Professor, University of Pennsylvania.

GelCel is a cell culture system which can mimic the micro-scale physiological conditions of the body. Scientists work with model systems that are meant to be small-scale versions of the real-life conditions in the body. However, many scientists work on micro-level models with cells using plastic-based culture containers which are far from the natural environment of the body.

GelCel can replace cell culture flasks, without any change to current protocols for the cell culture, and will provide results that are comparable to physiological conditions.

This innovative technology will also lead to a decrease in the need for animal models; it saves time versus hydrogel-based cell culture because of the significant increase (at least 4 times higher) in the surface area for cell harvest; and, most importantly, it will provide for the culture of primary cells acquired from any tissue of the body, as well as for stem cells.

Review the webinar here: “Groundbreaking Technology in Drug Discovery: Shorten Wet-Bench Experimental Time and Reduce Animal Use in Research”.

