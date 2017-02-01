HBR Consulting Expands Executive Leadership Team, Appoints Kathryn Carr as Chief Financial Officer

HBR hires experienced legal industry leader to serve as the company’s CFO

HBR Consulting LLC (HBR), a trusted advisor to law firms and corporations worldwide, is pleased to announce that Kathryn (Kathy) Carr has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 30. With extensive experience developing operational strategies for both law firms and corporations, Carr will play a strategic role on HBR’s leadership team by sharpening the company’s strategic vision, operating model and company financial performance.

Carr brings more than 20 years of financial strategy experience to HBR, including 18 years at Baker McKenzie, an international law firm. At Baker McKenzie, Carr served as a key strategic partner, recommending best practices for financial management to support business planning and execution. Carr also helped spearhead the firm’s business intelligence initiatives and was responsible for the vision, development and implementation of business intelligence solutions. Most recently, Carr served as senior vice president and finance director at Golin, an integrated communications and public relations firm. While at Golin, Carr developed financial strategies for the organization and oversaw accounting operations for the agency’s most profitable office.

“As we continue to grow, we are committed to strengthening our financial objectives that align with our growth and expansion plans, and I am confident Kathy will help us achieve those goals,” said Chris Petrini-Poli, chief executive officer of HBR Consulting. “With Kathy’s proven track record, I look forward to working closely with her to execute forward-thinking operational plans that support our practices and clients. Kathy is going to be an instrumental member of our leadership team and we will be leveraging her expertise as we continue to move into the next stage of growth for our company.”

Carr brings a wealth of knowledge that will drive successful financial outcomes for HBR. With Carr’s experience with global law firms, as well as other professional services firms, HBR will leverage her insights to identify new technologies, tools and processes. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join HBR Consulting at a time of such rapid growth,” said Carr. “I look forward to working with HBR’s leadership team and applying my previous experiences in financial strategy to further support our law firm and corporate clients, particularly during a time of transformation and change for the industry.”

Carr’s appointment is the latest in a string of new hires that highlight HBR’s rapid growth over the last several years. Last year, 71 new employees were hired, resulting in a growth rate of 36.4 percent for 2016.

About HBR Consulting



HBR Consulting (HBR) delivers advisory, managed services and software solutions that increase productivity and profitability, while mitigating risk for law firms, corporate law departments and professional services organizations. Thought leaders with decades of experience, we deliver value to our clients. HBR has long-term relationships working with 90 percent of Am Law 200 law firms and 35 percent of Fortune 500 corporate law departments.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/02/prweb14031582.htm