Homes.com Partners with Sales Marketing and Social Media Expert Chris Smith

Exclusive U.S. tour planned for “Secrets of Top Selling Agents LIVE”

Thousands of real estate agents throughout the U.S. will learn how to take their business to the next level as Homes.com®, a top consumer real estate resource and leading provider of marketing solutions for real estate professionals, has announced an exclusive partnership with Chris Smith. One of the real estate industry’s most proven sales, marketing and social media experts, Smith will host “Secrets of Top Selling Agents LIVE” events coast to coast.

“Chris Smith is real estate’s most successful next gen marketing expert,” said Homes.com President David Mele. “By taking his message live to agents in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City and many more markets, Homes.com can directly help thousands of real estate professionals increase their sales and become even more successful,” he added.

“Partnering with Homes.com, one of the best known brands in real estate, allows me to feed off the energy of a larger, live crowd,” said Smith. “I always bring my ‘A’ game, but it’s really the audience and their energy and questions that make it a one-of-a-kind event. Every agent knows after spending just 10 minutes in the room, that they’ll take away information that can immediately help them grow their business.”

Homes.com sponsored seven “Secrets of Top Selling Agents LIVE” and “Secrets LIVE” events hosted by Smith last year and achieved outstanding results, filling all venues. Under the terms of their exclusive agreement, Smith will only appear live at Homes.com sponsored events in 2017 (with the exception of a few previously booked events) including “Secrets of Top Selling Agents LIVE” events in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, the New York City area, Riverside-San Bernardino, Washington DC and other markets to be announced soon. Homes.com will offer complimentary tickets to agents on a first-come, first-served basis, and it expects to reach capacity at all events. One-on-one coaching from Smith normally runs tens of thousands of dollars a year, so getting to spend three hours with him for free is an awesome opportunity for new and seasoned agents alike. Real estate agents can sign up online to be notified about the details of the closest “LIVE” event here.

A dynamic and engaging speaker, Smith is a USA Today best-selling author of “The Conversion Code” and co-founder of Curaytor, a marketing firm he helped build from scratch which generated over $10 million in annual revenue in only four years. He is well known in the real estate industry as a leading expert on Facebook marketing, and Inman News annually names him one of the most influential people in the real estate industry. Beyond real estate accolades, his work has also been featured in Forbes, Inc. and Entrepreneur magazines.

In addition to hosting “Secrets of Top Selling Agents LIVE”, Smith is also scheduled to appear at the RE/MAX R4 annual convention in Las Vegas at the end of February, as well as the National Association of REALTORS® annual convention in Chicago in November. Smith will provide live educational sessions at the Homes.com booth during both of these major industry meetings.

Real estate agents may know the “Secrets of Top Selling Agents” brand from its popular online educational real estate webinars. Homes.com has been a sponsor of this educational series since 2006, with appearances by some of the most successful people in the industry. Many of the speakers are published authors of popular real estate books, or are creators of educational programs and credentials that have become industry standards. These free webinars are available online at secretswebinars.com.

About Homes.com



Homes.com is a top real estate search destination, visited by more than 14 million consumers each month. Homes.com leverages search visibility to connect this in-market audience with real estate professionals in their local areas of interest. Homes.com offers the following real estate marketing and media services: brand advertising, property listing branding and exposure, search engine marketing and instant response lead generation to help real estate agents and other real estate related partners succeed online. For more information, visit http://www.Homes.com.

About Chris Smith



Chris Smith is a USA Today bestselling author and the co-founder of Curaytor, a social media, digital marketing and sales coaching company that helps businesses grow faster. In less than three years, he used the blueprint in his book, The Conversion Code, to grow Curaytor to over $10 million in annual, recurring revenue. His work has been featured in Forbes, Inc. and many other publications. Previously, Chris worked for two billionaires, a nearly $1 billion publicly traded company and a startup acquired for $108 million. His first book, Peoplework, raised over $73,000 on Kickstarter, has more than 50,000 copies in circulation and received endorsements from the CEO of Zappos and Gary Vaynerchuk, who wrote the foreword. Chris is a highly sought after keynote speaker and is a perennial on the most influential people in the real estate industry lists. For more information, contact Chris at chris@curaytor.com.

