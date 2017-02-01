HXH Industries Announces Switch to Vegetable Based Capsules for Its REVIVER Hangover Cure

East Brunswick, NJ — (SBWIRE) — 02/01/2017 — Lawrence Huang, president of HXH Industries, announced that in mid-March of 2017, the firm will be making a switch to vegan and vegetarian-friendly chlorophyll capsules for its REVIVER electrolyte supplement. REVIVER is currently available exclusively on Amazon in North America.

"We are continually doing our best to minimize both our environmental impact and our use of animal products," said Huang. "Switching to a vegetarian capsule does both. We've seen that animal by-products used to make gelatin capsules can sometimes come from unscrupulous sources. By switching to chlorophyll capsules, we hope to encourage other supplement makers to see the benefits and do the same."

The product improvement makes REVIVER the first and only electrolyte supplement on the market to use vegetarian chlorophyll capsules. It's a move that is more expensive for the company, but one that the brand will absorb, so that it will not increase costs to consumers.

The switch to the unique Capsuline chlorophyll vegetarian capsules provide individuals with a completely natural capsule derived from plant sources. The green-colored vegetable capsule has no dyes and obtains its natural green coloring from chlorophyll, making it an ideal choice for anyone who is concerned about consuming dyes and artificial colorings or ingredients.

The incorporation of the vegetarian capsules in its REVIVER brand provides consumers with an entirely vegan-friendly solution that contains no corn, dairy, soy, starch, sugar or wheat. The vegetable capsules utilize zero animal matter, are irritant and preservative free, and provide a superior solution with no known potential health risks even with long-term consumption.

REVIVER by HXH Industries is a heath supplement fortified with vitamins that prevents dehydration and corrects electrolyte imbalance caused by alcohol consumption. It is use both for hangover prevention, and a hangover cure. The supplement is equally effective for providing consumers with the same benefits following intense physical activity and workouts. The company's proprietary formula was specifically created with a combination of nutrients that are easily depleted from the body, including calcium, chloride, magnesium, potassium and sodium.

REVIVER reduces symptoms of drinking and exercise that include headache, fatigue and muscle cramps when essential elements are eliminated from the body through sweating and other means. The capsules help individuals optimize stamina and performance for hard-working people and those competing in a multitude of sports and recreational pursuits.

REVIVER is manufactured in the U.S. in a GMP-certified facility according to stringent FDA regulations. The supplement is a natural and non-GMO solution that's gluten, dairy and soy free for individuals who have allergies and a cost effective alternative to expensive energy and sports drinks.

The change to the vegan- and vegetarian-friendly chlorophyll capsules by HXH Industries for its flagship REVIVER supplement provides customers with an all-natural remedy for dehydration and electrolyte imbalances that doesn't rely on animal by-products of any type. The new REVIVER capsules will be available on Amazon beginning in mid-March of 2017 and each purchase is backed by the company's 100 percent money back guarantee.

REVIVER is currently available exclusively on Amazon.com.

For more information about Reviver, please visit http://www.goreviver.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Lawrence H. Huang at 732-595-8785, or email at support@goreviver.com.

About HXH Industries, LLC

HXH Industries is a company focused on the development of supplements and products that drive a holistic but constant improvement towards the perfection of the human state – physically, mentally, and existentially. The company's flagship brand REVIVER Electrolyte Caps is of is a vitamin fortified electrolyte supplements to help reduce dehydration and electrolyte imbalance symptoms, without the use of harmful additives. It is a supplement designed especially for endurance athletes, casual exercisers, adventurous eaters, outdoor workers, and individuals who consume alcohol.

For more information, please visit HXH Industries' website.

Media Contact:

Lawrence H. Huang, President

HXH Industries, LLC

Phone 732-595-8785

Address: East Brunswick, NJ 08816

Email: support@goreviver.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goreviver

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Electrolyte-Tablet-Oral-Rehydration-Salts/dp/B01F9AUOJ2

Website: http://www.goreviver.com

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/hxh-industries-announces-switch-to-vegetable-based-capsules-for-its-reviver-hangover-cure-765886.htm