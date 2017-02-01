Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys Aids Local Companies with Business Law Practice

Wyomissing, PA — (SBWIRE) — 02/01/2017 — Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys has a practice group dedicated to advising business law clients throughout Southeastern PA. The firm's Business Law Practice Group consists of skilled legal practitioners who know how to protect business owners from present and prospective legal issues. Our business law attorneys will assist clients navigating the complex issues of corporate law by providing them with the comprehensive representation that they deserve. Kozloff Stoudt has a long history of helping new business owners fully understand the potential challenges that may arise from any transaction and stands ready to utilize that experience in service to your business.

The professional legal staff at Kozloff Stoudt represents national, regional and local businesses, as well as business professionals. Their attorneys can provide consultations and representation in a wide variety of situations involving transactions, land use regulation, trade secrets, shareholder derivative actions, intellectual property, insurance, environmental liability, mergers and acquisitions, limited liability, fraud, business disputes and much more. The firm's small business lawyers can also review, revise, and negotiate contracts on behalf of clients. Regardless of the legal issues that your new business encounters, Kozloff Stoudt will strive to provide the assistance needed to meet these challenges head on.

In addition to their commercial litigation services, Kozloff Stoudt has practice groups dedicated to advising clients on the legal issues presented by personal injury, auto accidents, banking, real estate, municipal government, school and workplace matters.

Kozloff Stoudt has garnered a sterling reputation for zealous representation while representing businesses of all sizes and corporate forms. Clients can learn more about this law firm or schedule a consultation with the leading business attorneys in PA by calling their offices at 610-370-6700 or by visiting them online at http://www.kozloffstoudt.com/.

About Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys

The Law Offices of Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys formed in 2000, following the merger of two historically respected and prominent Berks County law firms. The firm is located in the Spring Ridge area of Wyomissing, Berks County, the professional and commercial hub of the Reading area. For decades, the lawyers of Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys have advised and represented individuals, businesses, school districts and municipalities in most aspects of civil law.

