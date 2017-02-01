LULAC Responds to the Nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court

Group Fears that Supreme Court Pick will not Protect the Rights of the Disadvantaged

Last night, President Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch, a Federal Appeals Court Judge from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, to the United States Supreme Court. Since February of 2016, the vacancy left by the late Antonin Scalia has remained unfilled. The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate blocked any consideration of President Obama's nominee, Judge Merrick Garland.

In response, LULAC National President Roger C. Rocha, Jr. issued the following statement:

“Now more than ever, it is important that our nation's highest court continues to protect the civil rights enshrined in our Constitution. Certainly we hoped President Trump would have appointed a more mainstream judge with a clear appreciation for minority-related issues. We hope that over time, Judge Gorsuch's views reflect the sensitivity to such issues and ensure that the Constitution protects all Americans, including the less advantaged."

LULAC National Executive Director Brent Wilkes also issued the following statement:

"Almost a year ago, partisan politics prevented Judge Garland from filling the seat left by Justice Scalia, and it is Judge Garland who should be the next Supreme Court Justice. With the likely confirmation of Judge Gorsuch, we fear that the American people will be disadvantaged by an ideologically predisposed jurist who will not protect the rights of the disadvantaged. Our country needs a U.S. Supreme Court with justices that recognize the purpose of the Constitution, which is to protect the rights of the minority community."

