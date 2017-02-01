MIT Executive and Professional Education to Host Open House for Technology and Business Leaders

Event to feature talk from renowned MIT Sloan Professor Nelson Repenning on the factors that contribute to successful implementation, execution and improvement of business processes

MIT announced today it is hosting a complimentary Open House for Greater Boston business leaders and technical professionals. Attendees will learn about MIT’s degree and non-degree executive and professional programs, which range from two days up to 20 months and include on-campus and online options. The event takes place on Thursday, February 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at MIT Sloan Executive Education in Cambridge, and will feature a talk from renowned MIT Sloan Professor Nelson Repenning on the foundations of systems thinking – including how to adapt individual mindsets and structures to improve organizational performance and produce meaningful change.

“We’re opening our doors to executives, managers, and entrepreneurs – any business leader or technical professional in the region who has ever thought about pursuing some type of advanced education or is looking to drive innovation and lead change in his or her organization,” said Peter Hirst, associate dean of MIT Sloan Executive Education. “This event will provide information on the wide range of educational solutions now available to help develop the business knowledge, leadership skills and technical abilities needed to remain competitive in today’s fast-moving economy.”

“We look forward to highlighting our technical and management programs that draw from cutting edge research at MIT. That said, the programs are also highly practitioner-oriented, adhering to MIT’s motto of mens and manus (mind and hand),” said Bhaskar Pant, executive director of MIT Professional Education.

In addition to meeting faculty and program representatives, those who attend the Open House will also hear from MIT Executive and Professional Education alumni about their continuing education experience and the impact it has on their careers.

“I found the two-day on-campus courses to be invaluable because they offered an experience I couldn’t get from simply reading books. I learned how to become a better communicator and developed leadership and organizational skills that enabled me to excel and effect meaningful change within my organization,” said Sidita Hasi, a regional leader for FedEx Trade Networks and a recent recipient of an MIT Sloan Executive Certificate in Management and Leadership. “I think professionals, and women like me in particular, have a lot to gain from investing in ongoing education. It’s no longer a luxury, but a strategic imperative that can significantly increase your chances of success in workforce.”

Departments taking part in the free February 16th event include, MIT Sloan Executive Education, MIT Executive MBA, MIT Sloan Fellows Program and MIT Professional Education.

Advanced registration is required

