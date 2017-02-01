MKW Surfaces Launches the Most Comprehensive Library of Natural and Engineered Stones with its Android and iOS App

To make it easier for clients to browse through the available options, MKW Surfaces has launched the most comprehensive library of natural and engineered stones in the United Kingdom through an Android and iOS app.

MKW Surfaces, a well-known supplier of stone surfaces has launched an Android and iOS app to make it easier for architects, interior designers and end clients to browse through the wide range of natural and engineered stone options offered by this innovative Company. This new app launch is in line with the company’s goal of becoming the best stone supplier in the country.

“We offer the widest range of natural stone, like granite, travertine, marble and engineered stones, like quartz, Dekton, Neolith and Ceralsio to provide our clients with good options to choose from. While the options can be browsed on our website, we thought it would be more convenient for our customers to browse while they are in-situ, on their smart phones quickly. This resulted in the creation of our Android and iOS app which can be downloaded for free,” says a spokesperson from MKW Surfaces.

Rather than just being a supplier, the company offers full project management where the company sources the surface as per the requirement of the client. Their experienced team oversees the installation process too. Further to this, they follow up with the designer and/or architect after installation and train end clients on maintenance, use and care of their materials, which ensures complete satisfaction.

The spokesperson continues, “We have been a part of this industry for a long time and understand how difficult it can be for clients and specifiers to source good-quality surfaces with enough information that enables them to make informed decisions and then find skilled craftspeople and project managers to carry through the whole project. As a result, we offer full project management where starting by the sourcing of the surface, as well as its installation, is taken care of by our experienced team. And our mobile app would only make it easier for our customers to get the best of services.

"The aim for the mobile app is to offer a comprehensive library of stone, ceramic and other surfaces which includes group pricing, dimensions and technical data of each material. More features are planned for the second phase of an updated app.”

Property owners looking to upgrade their property should visit of MKW Surfaces’ website and download their mobile app (coming soon) to browse through the available options instantly.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/01/prweb13997431.htm