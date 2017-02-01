Nasstar presents at the Manchester Law Society ‘Cyber Security and Risk in the Information Age’ conference

As a proud partner of the Manchester Law Society, Nasstar is delighted to announce its participation at the MLS ‘Cyber Security and Risk in the Information Age’ conference on February 7th February 2017.

As a proud partner of the Manchester Law Society, Nasstar is delighted to announce its participation at the MLS ‘Cyber Security and Risk in the Information Age’ conference on February 7th February 2017. The conference covers the full spectrum of topics around cyber security facing all professional services firms, particularly law firms.

The Manchester Law Society has teamed up with a range of experts in order to cover all aspects of cybercrime including intrusion investigations, cybercrime law, digital forensics and information assurance.

Nasstar is proud to be part of the presentation agenda for this event, CEO, Nigel Redwood and Business Development Executive, Andy Lewis will discuss how firms should managed cyber security risk in their supply chain. Nigel and Andy will look at how a firm’s reliance on third party vendors can make them a prime target for attack as well as a practical look at how firms can protect themselves and ensure they are deploying best practice in change management and security.

In addition to Nasstar’s presentation, attendees will also hear from fellow Manchester Law Society Advantage Group suppliers, Xyone Cyber Security who will carry out a live hack and telecoms provider, Matrix 247 who will discuss future proofing a firm from cyber threats, amongst a whole host of other experts.

