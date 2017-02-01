New 2016 ez1095 ACA Software From Halfpricesoft.com Offers Batch Form Printing

ez1095 2016 software provides new features such as batch form printing for quicker processing. Visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com to test drive for up to 30 days.

http:// ez10952016 (Affordable Care Act) software from Halfpricesoft.com has been updated to accommodate mid to large size establishments in batch form printing for quicker processing. The latest release offers single and multi user versions, printing and efile options and easy instructions for rolling forward from last year data to this year for current customers.

“ez1095 2016 ACA form reporting software now offers batch 1095 form printing per customer suggestions,” said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

Ez1095 can support 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B forms paper printing, pdf printing and efiling for the upcoming tax season. The application has been implemented and approved by the SSA to print on plain white paper, saving form costs. Its quick data import feature saves customers valuable time and speeds up tax form filing.

Ez1095 ACA software is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista and other Windows system. Customers can run this desktop ACA software offline to protect employee data.

ez1095 software has been created and released to follow the requirements set by the government to file forms 1094 and 1095 starting in 2016. ez1095 software’s graphical interface accommodates customers in company setup, adding employees, adding forms and printing forms immediately after download. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software.

Download and try it at no cost or obligation

Support unlimited companies.

Support unlimited number of recipients.

Fast data import feature

Print ACA forms 1095 and 1094 on blank paper with inkjet or laser printer.

Print unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.

Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance

Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns

Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage

Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return

Print recipient copies in PDF format.

Efile is available for $295 for faster filing options

Priced at just $195, ($295 for efile version) this ACA forms filing software saves employers time and money. To learn more about ez1095 ACA software, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.

