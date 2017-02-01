New Report Inspects Alopecia Drugs Market Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2021

Alopecia Drugs Market Research Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Alopecia Drugs Industry for 2016-2020.

The Alopecia Drugs Market report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.

Following Companies Are Key Players of the Alopecia Drugs Market:

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Other Prominent Vendors of Alopecia Drugs Market Are:

Aclaris Therapeutics

Actelion Pharmaceuticals

Almirall

AndroScience

Anterios

Aqua Pharmaceuticals

"The use of regenerative medicine is an emerging treatment option for the treatment of alopecia. These regenerative medicines help in the healing process by replacement or regeneration of the human cells, tissues or organs, and thus assist in establishing the normal function. Cell therapy and growth factor therapy are some of the regenerative techniques included in the treatment of alopecia. Companies such as RepliCel, Kyocera, and RIKEN Organ Technologies. are engaged in the development of regenerative medicines for the treatment of alopecia. Apart from these companies, various research organizations such as Mayo Clinic, Center for Regenerative Medicine are also engaged in the development of regenerative medicines."

According to the Alopecia Drugs Market report, the alopecia market has a huge unmet need in terms of approved therapies. Globally, the market has only two approved drugs, one (minoxidil) being topical in nature whereas, other (finasteride) being oral. However, these two drugs have a huge success story with the individuals affected with alopecia and command nearly 80% of the market share. Lately, the Japanese, South Korean, and Australian market have seen the entry of AVODART, impact of which is yet to be quantified by the market. However, considering the efficacy and safety of this drug, once approved for the US and the EU market, the alopecia drug market should witness stronger growth on a global scale.

Further, the Alopecia Drugs Market report states that the increasing incidence of alopecia worldwide is providing a perfect growth platform to the market. However, as currently, the market has only one approved therapy, there is a huge unmet need to be addressed. Additionally, considering the complex etiology of alopecia and its idiopathic occurrence, the development of any new formula is always in dispute. Several theories exist regarding the pathogenesis of the disease, including being labeled as an autoimmune disorder caused by genetic mutation; however, none of the theories provided exact pathophysiology of alopecia. This further restrains the prospects of new therapies coming into the market. Additional factors such as hormonal disorders and environmental-related issues like pollution play an important role in developing this disease.

