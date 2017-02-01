One Million Solutions in Health™ is working with the NIH to accelerate knowledge and understanding about new treatment options like this unique biomarker which has the potential to predict recurrence and metastasis in various cancers. These technologies are often available for licensing or collaborations.

The NIH has produced another novel solution in this unique biomarker which can test the efficacy of cancer treatments in clinical trials. One Million Solutions in Health has a one-of-a-kind partnership with the NIH to share this webinar to facilitate the progression of increased knowledge in the field in regards to oncology. Dr. Peng Loh, Principal Senior Investigator, NICHD, NIH is the speaker who shares her science on this webinar entitled, "NIH Special Science Series: Testing the Efficacy of New Cancer Treatments/Therapies in Clinical Trials using a Unique Biomarker".

This NIH opportunity showcases how a new biomarker technology uniquely measures the progression and aggressiveness of the patient’s cancer. This biomarker also predicts recurrence and metastasis in various cancers, including liver, colorectal, adrenal and lung cancer.

An important application of this biomarker is its use in clinical trials to better evaluate each patient as to the aggressiveness or progression of their cancer. This is important because this biomarker has shown that some patients who are ‘traditionally’ categorized as Stage 1 cancer, are actually harboring an underlying disease which is much more aggressive than expected. This could explain why some patients who have been previously-diagnosed as Stage 1 actually have an earlier mortality than expected.

In clinical trials, this biomarker could more effectively stratify the patients who are entered into the clinical trial. And, importantly, over the course of the therapeutic regimen, this biomarker could be utilized to test the responsiveness of the cancer to therapy or treatment.

The applications of this biomarker in clinical trials – could serve to revolutionize oncology clinical trials.

This biomarker has the potential to revolutionize cancer care by changing the current nomenclature, that is, by going beyond a classification system based on Stages, and now being able to classify cancer according to its aggressiveness.

Review the webinar here: "NIH Special Science Series: Testing the Efficacy of New Cancer Treatments/Therapies in Clinical Trials using a Unique Biomarker".

ABOUT ONE MILLION SOLUTIONS IN HEALTH:

As a not-for-profit, the goal of One Million Solutions in Health™ is to shape health care by sharing solutions and, importantly, to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery … of innovative cures, treatments and preventative measures for patients around the world. By facilitating efforts to ensure organizations can Connect, Learn + Share, Innovate and Collaborate, our vision is to improve health care delivery, accelerate life sciences research and share patient and consumer-focused ideas and solutions.

By engaging scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, industry experts, health care professionals, and patients across various disciplines, and from around the world, we can utilize the power of the internet to disrupt things in a positive and transformative way to accelerate the movement of new solutions and scientific discoveries from the scientist to the patient.

The Technology Evaluation Consortium (TEC) brings together life sciences and/or health care companies and technology providers, and other relevant partners (e.g., government and Universities) to evaluate and validate technologies or services in a collaborative environment. The model empowers technology providers and industry end users to collectively assess a number of technologies in a cost-effective manner, producing a depth and breadth of results that no company can achieve alone.

We are on our way towards accelerating high-potential innovations, catalyzing investment and increasing awareness of, and support for, important ideas to improve health and save lives. We are thrilled to have you be a part of this transformative journey!

