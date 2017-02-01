Northbound Nutrition Attends January Hilton Head ECRM Trade Show

NorthBound Nutrition, a Texas-based company that manufactures and distributes a range of premium sports nutrition supplements, recently attended the January ECRM trade show in Hilton Head, SC.

NorthBound Nutrition, a Texas-based company that manufactures and distributes a range of premium sports nutrition supplements, recently attended the January ECRM trade show in Hilton Head, SC.

The company was developed by athletes who were constantly searching for a better-formulated sports nutrition. The result: a line of premium sports nutrition products for athletes who want to achieve greatness while benefiting from outstanding nutrition. The ECRM event allowed the company the opportunity to meet with a number of key retail figures about buying and marketing topics.

“We were pleased to attend the Hilton Head ECRM trade show this month,” said Nick Gregory of NorthBound Nutrition. “This was a really unique opportunity for our brand to forge important connections with major American retail buyers and grow our brand’s footprint nationwide. We are very glad to have had the chance to talk to these people about our product and its potential in the sports nutrition market.”

NorthBound Nutrition prides itself on creating high-quality performance products, in which every ingredient is dosed at clinical levels for optimum performance and effect. Every little detail is accounted for in these products. The caffeine found in several of them, for example, comes from organic sources such as green coffee beans, which means the user does not experience any of the jitters or crash typically experienced from synthetic caffeine sources.

ECRM events feature closed-session, private meetings between buyers and vendors about marketing strategies, product launches and more. They are an outstanding way for growing companies to continue that growth while networking with key industry figures.

“Overall, this was an extremely productive trade show for us,” said Gregory. “It has the potential to be extremely beneficial and influential for our business as we move forward.”

For more information about Northbound Nutrition, visit https://northboundnutrition.com





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/02/prweb14031729.htm