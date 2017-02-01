One Million Solutions in Health™ Presents a Considered Review of Mobile Medical Apps & US FDA Regulatory Oversight: Is it Still a Thin Red Line?

One Million Solutions in Health worked with FDA Smart to present a considered review and road map for successfully navigating counter-balancing objectives, in this webinar: "Mobile Medical Apps & US FDA Regulatory Oversight: Is it Still a Thin Red Line?"

This webinar begins by providing a backgrounder and overview of healthcare industry forces, including consumer attitudes, global healthcare initiatives and new wireless information technologies, including cloud and nanotechnology, plus mobile devices like Smartphones and tablets, as they are specifically related to mobile healthcare.

The webinar then shifts to cover conventional medical devices oversight by the US FDA, followed by the mobile medical applications Guidance released in September 2013. The Guidance is explained in simple terms, with examples to assist learning and provide memorable take-aways. The ‘thin red line’ is discussed with examples.

The webinar ends by dissecting future anticipated developments from:

> The effects of Obamacare implementation in the US



> Various global and government Healthcare initiatives



> Future developments in new, advancing technologies like nanotechnology



> Wireless and secure cloud storage



> Changing global population demographics



> Impact on future mobile medical apps

Mobile healthcare is an essential part of our future. Understanding the regulations and also optimizing the benefit despite a myriad of counter-balancing objectives, will be key to success for any organization venturing down this path.

Review the webinar here: "Mobile Medical Apps & US FDA Regulatory Oversight: Is it Still a Thin Red Line?".

