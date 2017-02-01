In a climate that grows increasingly divisive, several faith communities have come together for a program devoted to the need for respectful, open-minded dialogue around Israel and other hot topics.

Pico Union Project Theater Stimulates Respectful Dialogue Within Divided Communities

In a climate that grows increasingly divisive, several faith communities have come together for a program devoted to the need for respectful, open-minded dialogue around Israel and other hot topics.

“The Forbidden Conversation” will premier in Los Angeles on February 14th & 16th and aims to equip audiences with the strategies to engage in healthy communication in challenging times. Hosted by the Pico Union Project, a multi faith and cultural space in Downtown Los Angeles, “The Forbidden Conversation” will bring together diverse communities for this important play and conversation.

“We have landed in a time of palpable tension, anxiety, and fear around issues ranging from national policies to international issues in places like Israel,” explained Dr. Zach Lasker, PUP Executive Director. “Theater provides a safe space to challenge our thoughts and actions and to sharpen our ability to communicate in a constructive manner.”

Written and performed by Israeli actor and photographer Gili Getz, the play is followed by a panel of leading voices from the Anti-Defamation League, NewGround Muslim-Jewish Partnership, and beyond with expertise in mediation, coalition building, and human development. While visiting Israel during the 2014 Gaza war, Getz experienced difficulty talking about Israel with his father for the first time in his life. Finding himself in a 'forbidden conversation' with his dad, Getz embarked on a journey to understand one of the most complex, sensitive and contentious topics in the Jewish community — Israel.

The show is scheduled for two performances at the Pico Union Project:

Tuesday, February 14th @ 12:00pm – Workshop



Guest trainers from Advot, American Jewish University, COR AME Church, Anti-Defamation League, & NewGround

Thursday, February 16th @ 7:30pm – General Performance



Panel: Marc Purchin (mediator), Dr. Avi Havivi (psychiatrist), Aziza Hasan (coalition builder), & Dave Reynolds (anti-bias educator).

Tickets available at http://www.picounionproject.org. This program is co-sponsored by Americans for Peace Now, IKAR, JStreet, Temple Isaiah, God Squad, & Temple Israel of Hollywood.

Pico Union Project



1153 Valencia St.



Los Angeles, CA 90015

Media Contact:



Zach 818.760.1077



zach(at)picounionproject(dot)org

