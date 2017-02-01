Power Equipment Warehouse Snow Blower Safety Tips

Warren, OH — (SBWIRE) — 02/01/2017 — Many areas of the country are seeing heavy snowfall and that means heavy snow blower use. Power Equipment Warehouse experts have important advice for snow blower safety this winter.

Top tips for snow removal equipment safety:

– Never add gasoline to the tank while indoors. Always fill the gas tank outside.

– Never add fuel to a running or hot engine.

– Never leave the engine running in an enclosed area.

– If an electric snow blower is used, be sure to use an outdoor extension cord plugged into a GFI (Ground Fault Interrupter outlet). If a cord is worn, replace it.

– Walk the area to clean and remove any debris that may be accidentally thrown by the snow blower. This includes rocks, lawn decorations, toys for pets, etc.

– Keep children and pets away from the area being cleared.

– Never place hands or feet near the auger or discharge chute. If the unit becomes clogged, use a snow removal tool and stay behind the machine until all moving parts have stopped.

– Remove the key and spark plug before attempting to adjust, clean or repair the unit. If the unit cannot be fixed, bring it to a qualified service technician. Reputable power equipment retailers have service technicians who attend service schools each year for certification.

– Leave all safety features intact, they are there to protect the user.

– When clearing a driveway at dusk or in the dark, reflective clothing is a must. Secondly, the light on the snow blower should be on. This serves a dual purpose; the machine operator can see what they are removing, and motorists can see the operator!

– Stay hydrated! Exerting energy in the winter can cause dehydration just like summertime.

– Throw snow into an area that will NOT block sight when entering or leaving the driveway.

– Avoid piling snow near the home's foundation. Doing so can cause flooding problems when the snow melts.

– Consider wearing ear and eye protection to prevent loss or damage to hearing or vision.

– When using an electric snow thrower, be alert as to where the cord is at all times.

