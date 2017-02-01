Price Rubin Artists Eroica Trio Tour Hawaii

Jack Price, of Price Rubin & Partners, announces the February Hawaiian tour of chamber music sensations and Price Rubin artists the Eroica Trio.

Jack Price, founder of Price Rubin & Partners and concert pianist formerly known as Dickran Atamian, recently announced the award-winning Eroica Trio’s February concert schedule in Hawaii. “The highly acclaimed Eroica Trio is one of the most sought-after chamber music ensembles performing today,” said Price. “This is probably the most branded trio ever in classical music.”

The renowned Eroica Trio won the prestigious Naumburg Award, resulting in a highly successful Lincoln Center debut and has since toured the United States, Europe and Asia. While maintaining their demanding concert schedule, the Eroica Trio has released eight critically lauded recordings for Angel/EMI Classics.

The Eroica Trio Hawaii tour kicks off on Saturday, February 11, in Honolulu on Oahu (time and location TBA). The trio will also be performing on Saturday, February 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Orvis Auditorium in Honolulu. The tour then moves to the Big Island town of Kamuela on Sunday, February 12, at 4 p.m. at the Kahilu Theatre and Monday, February 13, at 10:30 a.m. (location TBA). Big Island dates are also scheduled for Tuesday, February 14, in Hilo (time and location TBA) and Wednesday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hilo Performing Arts Center, University of Hawaii. The program for all Eroica Trio Hawaii engagements will include the Bach Chaconne, Piazzolla Otono, Villa Lobos Aria, Piazzolla Primavera, Schoenfield Cafe Music and Dvorak Dumky Trio.

About Jack Price, Price Rubin & Partners Artist Management



Jack Price helps artists develop their individual market branding and career milestones. The Price Rubin & Partners staff makes thousands of calls every month to decision-makers who are in charge of talent acquisition for concerts, corporate events and fundraisers. They offer real-time reporting where artists can see their campaign (which is personally supervised by Jack) unfolding second by second. Price Rubin stands for transparency and accountability in artist management today. For more information, please call (310) 254-7149, (PRI) CER-UBIN or visit http://www.pricerubin.info.

