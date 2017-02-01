Reputable Dentist, Joohyun Andrew Kim, DDS, will be Highlighted in The Leading Physicians of the World

(PR NewsChannel) / February 1, 2017 / Stamford, Connecticut



The International Association of HealthCare Professionals is pleased to welcome Joohyun Andrew Kim, DDS, Dentist, to their prestigious organization with his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World. Dr. Joohyun Andrew Kim is a highly-trained and qualified dentist with an extensive expertise in all facets of his work, especially general dentistry. Dr. Kim has been in practice for more than 16 years and currently serving patients within his private practice, AAA Dental Care: Andrew Kim DDS located in Stamford, Connecticut.

Dr. Kim graduated with his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree in 2001 from Case Western Reserve University School of Dentistry. Following his graduation, Dr. Kim completed his residency at New York Medical College. Dr. Kim keeps up to date with the latest advances in his field by maintaining professional memberships with the American Academy of Facial Esthetics, the American Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry, the World Clinical Laser Institute, and the Connecticut State Dental Association. He attributes his success to wanting to help people smile more and eat better. When he is not assisting his patients, Dr. Kim enjoys skiing and traveling.

View Dr. Joohyun Andrew Kim’s Profile Here: https://www.findatopdoc.com/doctor/8137266-Andrew-Kim-dentist-Stamford-CT-06901

Learn more about Dr. Kim by reading his upcoming publication in The Leading Physicians of the World.

