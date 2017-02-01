Research says your Girlfriend’s personality is the answer to your Valentine’s Day Gift Search, Report by IGP.com

As the world is gearing up to celebrate Valentine’s day, IGP.com, India's largest online gifting portal has done a survey to know how prepared people are to celebrate this day.

As the world is gearing up to celebrate Valentine’s day, IGP.com has done a survey to know how prepared people are to celebrate this day. The survey was conducted in 300 Indian cities and about 5000 people participated in it. The outcome was quite interesting. The survey showed that a whopping 80% of the total male partners didn’t know what to gift this valentine. They wanted to gift something meaningful but were running short of ideas, leading to unnecessary stress.

Ameya was a participant who was questioned as to how is he planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year? He said “I have been dating my girlfriend from past two years. Last year I celebrated this day by gifting her a bunch of red roses and chocolates. We had a dinner date and that was all. I chose the safest gift last year as I was in the process of knowing her. But this year I plan on gifting something different as the expectations are high. It’s been almost a week but I am still trying to figure out what exactly to gift her.”

“The world has been celebrating Valentine’s Day since ages. But one has to be innovative and creative enough to make your valentine feel special. And that creates a lot of stress.” said Rahul Garg, CEO – IGP.com.

After a detailed research on this issue, IGP.com has come up with the best answer to address this question. The most appropriate way to find a gift for your girlfriend is by simply buying something that suits her personality. This conclusion was put to test by selecting 50 different couples. The men were made to answer questions regarding their girlfriend’s personality. Based on their answers, various personalities of a woman were defined which helped the guys to find that perfect gifts for their partners. Romantic, strong headed, happy go lucky, Independent & confident, intelligent, sensitive, adventurous, fitness freak were some of the most common personality traits that came out.

Out of these 50 couples, 41 guys were able to find a perfect gift for their partners according to their personality traits. The men who failed to impress their girls were either very new to the relationship or were going through a rough patch.



This survey sheds light on a simple fact. The personality of the recipient defines the perfect gift for him/her. Here are some of the gift ideas that we tested with the couples of different backgrounds & personalities:

Romantic Girl



Gift her a heart-shaped pendant or a photo frame with a bunch of red roses & some handmade chocolates. You can also try gifting her a serenade to show your special love.

Intelligent & witty Girl



Gift her a strategy board game, a good book and a wrist watch coupled with some exotic flowers & cake. You should make a basket of these products before gifting.

Adventurous Girl



Gift her a pair of branded shoes for her travel or a set of personalized diary & pen to write her journal. You can also gift her a good camera with a nice personalized case. A personal care gift set of a branded deo & perfume will also work well.

Nature Explorer/Lover



If she is into travelling and exploring vast snowy mountains, landscapes, or pleasant beaches then you consider solo trip tickets, tour packages, trekking kits, and travel theme based books. Gift her an experience instead of a product.

The Fashion diva



If she likes to keep her wardrobe updated with latest collections and designs you have a lot of options like exquisite outfits, sandals or shoes, personalized make up kits, swarovski or personalized jewelry

Music or movie enthusiast



If she is madly into movies and music, make her a mixed CD/DVD or gift her a concert tickets, or even a personalized collage of her favorite artists or movies works. You can personalize any object (cubes, crystals, mugs, etc) with a photo of her favorite artists.



The list is endless when you think of a perfect gift for your girlfriend/wife. A little bit of thought can go a long way in making someone feel really special. Happy Valentine’s day – try something different this time!

