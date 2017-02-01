Self-Made Success Harold D. Span Releases New Book “Living In The Shadows Of Love And Happiness”

Span uses his personal experiences to help readers achieve their own love and happiness.

Harold D. Span is pleased to announce the release of his new book, “Living in the Shadows of Love and Happiness.” Growing up during the time of segregation and limited opportunities for people of color, Span conquered conditioned fears, always thinking there was a meaning in my life that was more important than recognized. The book is “an amalgamation of life experiences, travels, scholarship, outreach, cultural awareness, and devotion,” says Span.

"Living in the Shadows of Love and Happiness" provides the insight to guide those who need help with achieving love and happiness. The book is the result of personal experience. The end result is a feeling of wholeness, allowing the reader to finally enjoy love and happiness they deserve.

“Read this book! Become self-empowered and remove all obstacles in the way of the true realization of your Black Potential!” –Ben Miles

For more information, visit http://www.outskirtspress.com/livingintheshadowsofloveandhappiness.

###

About Harold D. Span



Harold D. Span is a husband, the father of a teenage son, and the founder and CEO of SASCO, Inc. and is judged by A.T. Kearney as one of three Best World-wide Promotional Products Suppliers.

Since its inception in 1979, Span has been responsible for the overall development of SASCO, resulting in millions of dollars in annual revenue. Span received his Bachelors Of Science in Management from Tuskegee University and is a Pfizer Fellow of Dartmouth College’s Amos Tuck School of Business Administration. Span enjoys golf, international travel (Africa, Asia, Caribbean Islands), and voracious reading of newspapers, magazines, Anthropology, Psychology, biographies, and the Classics. His new book, “Living in the Shadows of Love and Happiness”, represents a compendium of those efforts.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/haroldspan/prweb14028931.htm