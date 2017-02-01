Shellie Ferrer Events Offers Something Unique

Shellie Ferrer Events believe that their client’s dreams are a cause for celebration. They cater to weddings, parties, rehearsal dinners, and much more.

Park City, UT — (SBWIRE) — 02/01/2017 — Weddings are one of the quintessential moments in our lives – these are the moments individuals will never forget. They will look back with fond memories of the amazing get together. However, when it comes to actually planning the wedding, without the proper structure, it could turn out to be a major disaster – this is where wedding planners like Shellie Ferrer Events come into play – this is a unique Utah wedding planner.

Shellie Ferrer Events, owned by Shellie Ferrer, is one of the most sought-after coordinators in Utah. With each event, she is able to create an amazing story that is unique and like no other. She doesn't just cater to weddings.

Events Include:

– Weddings

– Bar and Bat Mitzvah

– Parties

– Rehearsal Dinners

– Corporate and Non-Profit Events

This Deer Valley Event Planner is equipped with an expert team that is fully capable of handling every element of an event. This includes decor, flowers, and menu development.

The Style

As far as the style goes – that is fully up to the individual. They can choose from traditional, contemporary, rustic or eclectic. Whatever is chosen, Shellie Ferrer Events will make sure the individuals taste is reflected in every detail.

The Culture Shines Through

This company crafts events and weddings that call upon Park City's culture and setting. Shellie has over two decades of hospitality and event experience, including tenure at The Four Seasons. She takes on a unique approach that is equal parts artistry and organization. Shellie's productions range in style, size and tone and they always feature her unique signature sophistication.

Shellie Ferrer Events believe that their client's dreams are a cause for celebration and they go out of their way to bring those ideas at a budget that has been tailored to the individual's needs.

Those individuals that are interested in seeing what Shellie is all about can have a look at Shellie Ferrer Events reviews. After reading the reviews, individuals will see that this Deer Valley wedding planner really does have something unique to offer.

Company Contact: Shellie Ferrer

Contact Email: shellie@shellieferrerevents.com

Contact Phone: 435-901-8176

