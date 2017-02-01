The iaedp™ Foundation’s Presidents Council Announces New Member

The iaedp Foundation, recognized for providing first-quality education and high-level training standards for healthcare treatment providers who treat the full spectrum of eating disorders, is pleased to announce that Green Mountain at Fox Run will join its Presidents Council.

The iaedp Foundation, recognized for providing first-quality education and high-level training standards for healthcare treatment providers who treat the full spectrum of eating disorders, is pleased to announce that Green Mountain at Fox Run will join its Presidents Council.

According the iaedp’s Managing Director, Bonnie Harken, the Presidents Council is an expanding group of eating disorder treatment organizations which are important sponsors for action and support, necessary to promote iaedp’s continued leadership on behalf of professionals in the field and to provide innovative learning and development goals.

Each member of the Presidents Council are sponsors of the 2017 iaedp Symposium, an annual conference which offers the latest research in the area of eating disorders presented by the world’s leading professionals in the field. This year’s event is scheduled for March 22-26 at the Green Valley Resort in Las Vegas. Complete information about the iaedp Symposium can be found at iaedp.com.

Total member organizations in iaedp’s Presidents Council is 15 and include:



Center for Change



Eating Recovery Center



Green Mountain at Fox Run



Laureate Eating Disorders Program



La Ventana



McCallum Place Eating Disorder Centers



Monte Nido & Affiliates



Pine Grove Women’s Center



Remuda Ranch at the Meadows



Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders



Selah House



Timberline Knolls



The Ranch



The Renfrew Centers



Veritas Collaborative

About the iaedp Foundation: Established in 1985, iaedp is recognized for its excellence in providing education and training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of healthcare treatment providers who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems, from anorexia to bulimia to binge eating and obesity. The organization offers a rigorous certification process for those who wish to receive specialized credentials in their work with people with eating disorders. For more information about iaedp, visit http://www.iaedp.com.

