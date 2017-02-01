TransferTo Continues Global Acceleration With India Country Head Appointment

Gautam Kalro joins to lead rapid expansion of TransferTo in India

TransferTo, (https://www.transfer-to.com), leading B2B Cross-Border Mobile Payments Network, has appointed Gautam Kalro as Country Head, India to lead rapid expansion of TransferTo in India.

“What I found most compelling about TransferTo is the scale and breath of the Network. India is the world’s largest recipient of remittances and TransferTo is the global access point for Mobile Money Transfers and International Airtime Top-Ups to India. Our technology and API is top-notch, yet simple and is already in use in over a thousand organizations globally. This is the most exciting time to join TransferTo and I’m looking forward to expanding our partnerships, improving our offer, and ensuring greater customer satisfaction.”

Kalro, a native of India has over 15 years of experience in the remittance industry and has led growth in partnerships, sales and marketing for MoneyGram and Western Union, long-term partners of TransferTo. Prior to joining TransferTo Kalro worked for Regus as a Director with a track record in achieving sales and revenue.

“The drive toward India’s cashless future is a relentless crusade across all levels of government, business and consumers. This is a critical juncture India for India’s digital money revolution and we’re confident that Gautam’s leadership will help navigate and bring growth to a complex landscape of airtime and mobile money transfer,” said Eric Barbier, Founder & CEO, TransferTo.

TransferTo is headquartered in Singapore and has presence in London, Miami, Mumbai, Dubai, Nairobi, San Francisco, Jakarta, Barcelona, Mexico City and San Salvador.

About TransferTo



TransferTo operates a Cross-Border Mobile Payments Network for emerging markets, processing transactions in real-time for duly licensed financial institutions and merchants. TransferTo offers solutions for businesses providing remittance, push payment and merchant payment services. Leading companies around the world, including Vodafone’s M-Pesa, Airtel Money, Tigo Money, Western Union, Xoom and PayPal, rely on TransferTo’s Mobile Payments solutions for digital payments. For more information, please visit http://www.transfer-to.com





