Venture Construction Group Exhibits at the 18th Annual Windstorm Insurance Conference

Prominent nationwide general contractor Stephen Shanton sponsors exclusive insurance networking event

Venture Construction Group (VCG) and Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) sponsor the 18th Annual Windstorm Insurance (WIND) Conference held from Jan. 29- Feb. 2 at the Renaissance SeaWorld located at 6677 Sea Harbor Dr., Orlando, Fla. President Stephen Shanton and staff will be exhibiting in booths 409 and 508, providing tips, insights, and a drone giveaway.

VCGFL is the conference Platinum Sponsor and Casino Night Sponsor. VCGFL is also a Gold Sponsor for the 2017 WIND Golf Tournament held on January 30th held at the Walt Disney World Magnolia Golf Course, located in Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Resort. VCG is a Gold Sponsor for the conference.

The annual WIND Conference provides insurance claims professionals an opportunity to meet and mingle with top industry professionals and influencers to engage and discuss current trends, hot topics and recent developments in windstorm and property insurance claims. This three-day event is jam-packed with activities including workshop sessions, keynote speakers, networking receptions, and more. To view a full roster of the events held during WIND 2017, visit https://events.windnetwork.com/daily-schedule/.

“We are extremely excited to be involved for the 14th year at WIND 2017. This conference is a great way to continue your education, to meet and network with insurance industry professionals and stay up to date on the latest trends in the industry. I encourage anyone that is involved with property damage & insurance claims to attend the conference. The workshops and keynote speakers offer invaluable information that can help you skyrocket you in this industry,” says Stephen Shanton, CEO and president of Venture Construction Group of Florida and Venture Construction Group.

Shanton has over 25 years of experience in the construction and restoration industries and extensive knowledge working with hurricane, wind, water and hail damage repairs throughout the nation. Shanton owns three companies including Venture Construction Group, Venture Construction Group of Florida, and Alpine Exteriors. All companies are proudly accredited with WindStorm Insurance Network WIND Certified Umpire®, WIND Certified Appraiser®, WIND Fellow certifications.

The annual WIND Conference provides attendees with a unique opportunity to learn and engage with representatives from both sides of the insurance industry. Representatives from various segments of the windstorm insurance claims industry convene for the three-day event to address the impact of past hurricane seasons and important insurance issues. It is the only conference of its kind solely focusing on property and windstorm insurance claim issues and is geared to the many different levels and professions in the industry. In addition to having claims adjusters, staff and company adjusters and policyholder representatives that deal directly with windstorm and property insurance issues, the WIND Conference offers the opportunity to meet with attorneys, forensic accountants, engineers, underwriters, contractors, restoration professionals, and other related professions attend each year to learn about the industry hot topic trends, accumulate valuable continuing education credits, and meet and mingle with 1,000+ claims professionals.

About Venture Construction Group of Florida



Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) is a leader in residential and commercial construction, roofing, renovations, restoration, storm damage repairs, and 24/7 emergency services throughout the state of Florida. VCGFL is a full-service general contractor and assists residential and commercial property owners with construction and restoration needs throughout the state including Boca Raton, Daytona Beach, Fort Myers, Panama City, St. Augustine, Stuart, Tampa. VCGFL is committed to operational excellence and exceptional customer service. VCGFL takes care of the details every step of the way including roofing, siding, windows, drywall, flooring, paint, gutters to rebuilding properties after major storm events from hurricanes, tornadoes, and hailstorms. VCGFL is a proud Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, an exclusive certified National Storm Damage Center Preferred Contractor, Platinum Preferred Certified Contractor with the National Insurance Restoration Council (NIRC), Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, WindStorm Insurance Network WIND Certified Umpire®, WIND Certified Appraiser®, WIND Fellow, member of the United Association of Storm Restoration Contractors, and a member of the Florida Roofing & Sheet Metal Contractor’s Association. VCGFL credentials have been vetted and screened through independent third party Global Risk Management Solutions. For more information, call 866-459-8351 or visit us online at http://www.vcgfl.com.

About Venture Construction Group



Venture Construction Group (VCG) is a leader in residential and commercial construction, roofing, renovations, restoration, storm damage repairs, and 24/7 emergency services. We are a full-service general contractor and assist property owners throughout Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, D.C. Founded in 1998, VCG services commercial and residential properties throughout the East Coast, Greater Mid-Atlantic Region, Gulf Coast, and Midwest. Operational excellence is our mission in every project we undertake, and we pride ourselves on providing exceptional customer service. Venture Construction Group is a proud Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Preferred Contractor, exclusive certified National Storm Damage Center Preferred Contractor, a Platinum Preferred Certified Contractor with the National Insurance Restoration Council, member of the Windstorm Insurance Network (WIND) including WIND Certified Umpire and WIND Certified Appraiser status, and a member of the United Association of Storm Restoration Contractors. Our credentials have been vetted and screened through independent third party Global Risk Management Solutions. With offices nationwide and a solid reputation throughout the country, we are able to respond to your needs with quality, ease, and top-notch service. For more information, call 866-459-8348 or visit us online at http://www.VentureBuilt.com.

About Windstorm Insurance Network



The Windstorm Insurance Network, Inc. is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing education and training, and to promoting a cooperative dialogue among professionals concerned with property and windstorm insurance claims issues. The Windstorm Insurance Network is dedicated to promoting awareness of property and windstorm insurance claims issues through the application of educational initiatives, shared member resources, and technology designed to support and improve the professional delivery of property and windstorm-related insurance claims services. To learn more visit http://www.WindNetwork.com

