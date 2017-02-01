What to Look for when Investing in a Snow Thrower

Warren, OH — (SBWIRE) — 02/01/2017 — Whether the homeowner is a first-time buyer or a seasoned snow thrower owner in need of replacement unit, it is important to understand the equipment options available. Secondly, although there are a multitude of options, more is not always best.

Single Stage Snow Throwers

Single stage snow throwers are designed for users who only need to tackle a moderate amount of snowfall. These snow throwers are named for their single rotor which throws the snow in one motion, usually through a chute. They are best for small areas, such as average-size driveways and sidewalks.

– DURABILITY: Look for steel side panels, sturdy wheels and a protective rear engine guard

– MANEUVERABILITY: Look for good balance, ergonomics, and easy storage features

– PERFORMANCE: The power supplied by the engine and the throwing distance. The unit must be able to moves snow from a driveway and into the yard so it does not have to be moved twice.

– EASY TO SERVICE: Make sure parts are available and affordable. Check to see if service points such as spark plugs, carburetor and oil drain are accessible.

– AUGER DESIGN: Ask if the auger is capable of efficiently moving snow and if it can clean thoroughly down to the pavement.

Two-Stage Snow Throwers

Two-stage snow throwers are better for heavy snowfalls (greater than 8"), large areas and hard, icy snows. Two-stage throwers are self-propelled and utilize a metal auger and rotor system that can eat up a large volume of snow in a relatively short period of time.

– DURABILITY: Look for metal construction, serrated augers, cast iron gear case, and a large diameter axle shaft with bushings. A well-built drive system.

– MANEUVERABILITY: Look for good balance, a discharge chute that is easy to aim. Check to see if the unit has power steering, and if not, check to see if the machine s nicely without it. Lastly, inquire if the unit has a sufficient number of ground speeds.

– PERFORMANCE: Make sure the snow thrower has enough "guts" for the job and to propel itself. It's not uncommon for a high performance machine to throw snow up to 45 feet.

– MAINTENANCE: Dual belt-drive systems can help sustain maximum load without slippage at lower temps, making it maintenance free with no adjustments required. Gear cases should be sealed and durable enough for even the worst conditions

