Worldwide Nonwoven Materials & Products Market Set for Rapid Growth, to Reach Around USD 45.87 Billion by 2020

Nonwoven Materials and Products (Polypropylene, Polyester, Nylon and Others) Market for Disposable and Durable Applications- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020

Deerfield Beach, FL — (SBWIRE) — 02/01/2017 — Zion Research has published a new report titled "Nonwoven Materials and Products (Polypropylene, Polyester, Nylon and Others) Market for Disposable and Durable Applications- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2014 – 2020." According to the report, global demand for nonwoven materials & products market was valued at USD 32.34 billion in 2014, is expected to reach USD 45.87 billion in 2020growing at a CAGR of above 7.2% between 2015 and 2020.In terms of volume, the global nonwoven materials & products market stood at around 9,086.89 kilo tons in 2014.

Request Sample Report: http://bit.ly/29Xvsws

Nonwoven fabric material made out of long fiber and bonded together by mechanical, chemical, heat or solvent treatment. Nonwoven fabrics provide specific functions such as resilience, absorbency, liquid repellence, stretch, flame retardancy, softness, strength, acoustic insulation, washability, cushioning, thermal insulation, filtration among others use as a infertility. Nonwoven materials and products are used in variety of sectors such as medical, healthcare, home furnishings, textiles, construction, agriculture, and automobile.

The demand for disposable products, particularly in the medical sector is constantly increasing, which is the major driving factor of the Nonwoven materials and products. Geotextiles industry is also expected to fuel the demand for nonwoven materials as nonwoven items can be used extensively to manufacture durable products for the geotextiles industry. However, health risks connected with nonwoven fabrics and government regulation of nonwoven materials and products is expected to hamper the growth of this market.

Browse the full "Nonwoven Materials and Products (Polypropylene, Polyester, Nylon and Others) Market for Disposable and Durable Applications- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020" report at http://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/nonwoven-materials-and-products-market-z52533

Based on products, nonwoven materials and products market can be segmented as polypropylene, polyester, nylon and others. Global nonwoven materials and products market was dominated by polypropylene nonwoven fabric accounted for the largest share in 2014. Polypropylene is followed by polyester and nylon nonwoven fabrics product segments. It is projected that polypropylene would continue its dominance as it can be used to produce durable items that are used in the geotextiles industry on a largescale.

Disposable (medical products, filters, disposable wipes, etc.) and durable (geotextiles, wall coverings, home furnishings, etc.) are some of key application markets for nonwoven materials and products. Durable was the major application segment in terms of of revenue for nonwoven materials and products market in 2014. Furthermore, the strong demand from medical disposables market is is predicted to support the growth of nonwoven materials and products market.

Do Inquiry before buying: http://bit.ly/2dcQS8m

The global nonwoven materials and products market was dominated by Asia Pacific in 2014. Nonwoven materials and products market in Asia Pacific was driven by strong demand from the geotextiles, medical, construction and agriculture market in emerging economies such as China and India. Europe was the second largest region for nonwoven materials and products in 2014 and expected to exhibit strong growth rate during the estimated period. Some of the key player for globe nonwoven materials and products market includes Ahlstrom Incorporation, Du Pont, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Freudenberg SE, Polymer Group Incorporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Incorporation, Toray Industries, Suominen Corporation and Fibertex Personal Care A/S.

The report segments the global nonwoven materials and products market into:

Global nonwoven materials and products Market: Product Segment Analysis

Polypropylene

Polyester

Nylon

Others (Cellulosics and Bio-component fibers)

Global nonwoven materials and products Market: Application Segment Analysis

Disposables (Medical Products, Filters, Disposable Wipes)

Durables (Geotextiles andWall Coverings)

Global nonwoven materials and products Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

About Zion Research

Zion Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Zion Research experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants uses proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each Zion Research syndicated research report covers a different sector — such as pharmaceuticals, chemical, energy, food and beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, our syndicated reports strive to serve the overall research requirement of clients.

Contact US:

Joel John

3422 SW 15 Street,Suit #8138

Deerfield Beach,Florida 33442

United States

Toll Free: +1-855-465-4651 (USA-CANADA)

Tel: +1-386-310-3803

Email: sales@marketresearchstore.com

Website: http://www.marketresearchstore.com

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/worldwide-nonwoven-materials-products-market-set-for-rapid-growth-to-reach-around-usd-4587-billion-by-2020-766101.htm