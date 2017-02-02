After a Year in Studios Spanning 3 Continents, The CoCreators & Love Vibration Nation Music make their debut exclusively on Juno Download

Love Vibration Nation Music and Publishing LLC is proud to announce its first label imprint release “The Lift Off EP”, a new EP by The CoCreators, released exclusively on Juno Download.

This is an exciting development for both the group and the label. Juno Download is one of the top three electronic music retailers in the world, currently holding over two million release titles online. It is widely regarded as one of the best online marketplaces for DJs around the world as well as for consumers of electronic music. The Juno Download deal promises to introduce The CoCreators to a vast amount of club audiences worldwide.

Marco DiCristo, President of Love Vibration Nation Music, is very excited about this new development for his artists.

“Juno Download is the best of all worlds,” he says. “They gave us the opportunity to release this EP in multiple formats including:

Standard commercial release:

http://www.junodownload.com/products/the-cocreators-the-lift-off-ep/3312178-02/​

STEMS format:

http://www.junodownload.com/products/the-cocreators-the-lift-off-ep-stems/3323519-02/​

and our Pro Audio format DJ Superpack, strictly for DJs.”

http://www.junodownload.com/products/the-cocreators-the-lift-off-ep-dj/3314926-02/​

He goes on to acknowledge the tremendous support Juno Download has offered the Love Vibration Nation team. “Everyone at Juno has been phenomenal. We hope to have a strong, longstanding relationship with them for years to come.”

Love Vibration Nation Music and Publishing LLC is an EDM music label established with the idea of redefining what House Music is. “In past imprints we have had success with 2 top tens and one number 1 in the UK Dance Charts but this imprint is different.” Says DiCristo “We are doing it for the Love this time. We want our music to not just fill the dancefloors around the world, we want it fill peoples hearts and remind us what makes us the same. People are working too hard to define what makes us different. Love Vibration Nation’s mission is bringing people together through music. When you think of Love think of us!”

The CoCreators are quickly emerging as a success story attached to the Love Vibration Nation Label. The group recently completed its debut album “Lift Them Up”, which has been recorded over a one-year period in Spain, Peru, London, New York and Florida, giving the album a truly global flavor. 40 tracks were recorded and mastered but only 15 made the cut. The album is set for release this summer.

The CoCreators have been influenced by a wide variety of musical genres to create their own individual brand of house music, giving the group an instantly recognizable sound. They made their radio debut on Trax FM this past week to rave reviews on DJ Late Nite Dancer Filthy House Sessions with upcoming support on radio in Spain, UK, Australia and the United States. They enjoy support from a wide variety of deejays that range from Coqui Selection to DJ Pierre .

“We’re not trying to fit in any mold,” they explain. All Genres, All People, All Love. We just want to spread love through music. In this EP we used sounds that range from a backwards piano riff to full-on orchestral strings. Whatever it takes to bring people together. Love is the answer!”

About Love Vibration Nation Music and Publishing LLC

Love Vibration Nation is a member of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) since 2016. The label’s music is distributed under Sony Music Group umbrella and is aggregated to the top stores and music streaming services around the world.

Love Vibration Nation Music and Publishing LLC is the home of The CoCreators & The Sons of Thunder.