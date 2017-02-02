AG Med Introduces Male Fertility Supplement MotiXeed

MotiXeed is a specially formulated dietary supplement designed to boost male sperm performance and quality.

AG Med introduces MotiXeed® a male fertility supplement. Millions of couples struggle starting a family because of fertility issues; one third is an issue with the male.* MotiXeed is a specially formulated dietary supplement designed to boost male sperm performance and quality. MotiXeed is now available on Amazon.

MotiXeed contains clinically proven ingredients; it also includes an antioxidant complex for protecting sperm from free radical damage as well as additional nutrients for enhancing sperm formation and maturation. MotiXeed is a nutritional supplement that contributes to a man’s overall reproductive health when he’s trying to conceive. MotiXeed optimizes the sperm health with ingredients proven to play a critical role in sperm performance.



Clinical trials show that the ingredients in MotiXeed optimize sperm health, and that they can improve sperm count and motility, sperm speed, and sperm concentration.

MotiXeed has nutrients targeted at reducing oxidative damage and supporting the formation and maturation of the sperm.

MotiXeed has a delicious juicy citrus flavor and pleasant aroma.

Initial results using MotiXeed may be seen as early as three months.

A double-blind placebo controlled study involving over 300 infertile men reported that the ingredients in MOTIXEED® resulted in a statistically significant increase in pregnancy rates (21.8%) compared to a placebo (1.7%). The study also demonstrated that the active ingredients in MotiXeed significantly increased sperm concentration, motility, and morphology in men with poor sperm quality.

MotiXeed can be purchased on Amazon for $74.99 per box. One box contains 30 packets which is a 15 day supply. For more information visit http://www.agmed.us

Active Ingredients: L-carnitine fumarate, fructose, citric acid, Vitamin B12, selenium, coenzyme Q10, Vitamin C, zinc, folic acid



Inactive Ingredients: Sucrose, fructose, natural lemon flavoring, acesulfame potassium

About AG Med



AG Med LLC is a U.S. based company headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley that produces and distributes of high-quality health products.

AG Med has unparalleled market awareness, giving it the edge in a versatile nutraceutical & pharmaceutical market. Due to extensive market research & experience, AG Med is able to pursue and focus on highly demanded products on the market.

