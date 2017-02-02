AG Med Introduces Male Fertility Supplement MotiXeed

MotiXeed is a specially formulated dietary supplement designed to boost male sperm performance and quality.
Palo Alto (PRWEB) February 02, 2017
AG Med introduces MotiXeed® a male fertility supplement. Millions of couples struggle starting a family because of fertility issues; one third is an issue with the male.* MotiXeed is a specially formulated dietary supplement designed to boost male sperm performance and quality. MotiXeed is now available on Amazon.
MotiXeed contains clinically proven ingredients; it also includes an antioxidant complex for protecting sperm from free radical damage as well as additional nutrients for enhancing sperm formation and maturation. MotiXeed is a nutritional supplement that contributes to a man’s overall reproductive health when he’s trying to conceive. MotiXeed optimizes the sperm health with ingredients proven to play a critical role in sperm performance.
- Clinical trials show that the ingredients in MotiXeed optimize sperm health, and that they can improve sperm count and motility, sperm speed, and sperm concentration.
- MotiXeed has nutrients targeted at reducing oxidative damage and supporting the formation and maturation of the sperm.
- MotiXeed has a delicious juicy citrus flavor and pleasant aroma.
- Initial results using MotiXeed may be seen as early as three months.
A double-blind placebo controlled study involving over 300 infertile men reported that the ingredients in MOTIXEED® resulted in a statistically significant increase in pregnancy rates (21.8%) compared to a placebo (1.7%). The study also demonstrated that the active ingredients in MotiXeed significantly increased sperm concentration, motility, and morphology in men with poor sperm quality.
MotiXeed can be purchased on Amazon for $74.99 per box. One box contains 30 packets which is a 15 day supply. For more information visit http://www.agmed.us
Active Ingredients: L-carnitine fumarate, fructose, citric acid, Vitamin B12, selenium, coenzyme Q10, Vitamin C, zinc, folic acid
Inactive Ingredients: Sucrose, fructose, natural lemon flavoring, acesulfame potassium
About AG Med
AG Med LLC is a U.S. based company headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley that produces and distributes of high-quality health products.
AG Med has unparalleled market awareness, giving it the edge in a versatile nutraceutical & pharmaceutical market. Due to extensive market research & experience, AG Med is able to pursue and focus on highly demanded products on the market.
*Source: Resolve.org, “Fast Facts About Fertility.” http://www.resolve.org/about/fast-facts-about-fertility.html
