Best Practice: Winter 2016

The Winter 2016 issue of Best Practice includes CSR and sustainability case studies from thought leaders across several industries:
- Kellogg partners for progress
Kellogg works with local charities and NGO’s to run breakfast programmes for children in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Russia, Denmark and Sweden.
- SABIC finds profit in good practice
The Saudi Arabian Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) cuts carbon emissions by recycle CO2.
- GSK creates a new business model with innovative marketing and sales practices
The pharmaceutical company ranks first in both trust and customer value, according to a survey of 4,000 US healthcare professionals.
- Barclays partners with Unreasonable Group to support entrepreneurs
The bank’s joint programme is part of its Shared Growth Ambition strategy to improve lives while providing returns to shareholders.
