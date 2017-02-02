CipherLoc Announces 2X Speed Improvement for AES Encryption

Company’s Innovative Approach Makes Encryption Processing Faster

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2017 / CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK), a leading provider of highly secure data protection technology, announced today that it has cut AES encryption processing time by over 50%. The 2X speed advantage was achieved because of CipherLoc’s innovative technology, which makes encryption processing go much faster than commonly thought possible.

Encryption technology has long been used to protect sensitive data with the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) being the most widely used algorithm in use today. However, despite the many benefits of encrypting data, it is well known that encryption is slow and these latencies get even worse when the key sizes are increased to stave off advances in computing horsepower. This is one of the main reasons why encryption is rationed on an “as-needed, where-needed” basis rather than ubiquitously deployed everywhere.

CipherLoc’s patented polymorphic technology enables AES processing to go much faster due to its unique ability to operate on smaller fragments of data in a highly-parallelized manner. Rather than operating on monolithic blocks of data, the CipherLoc approach randomly fractures data blocks into variable length fragments, generates randomized one-time use keys for use on these fragments, and then applies industry-standard encryption algorithms to each individual fragment. By taking advantage of multithreading techniques common in every major hardware platform, not only are dramatic accelerations of over 2X possible, but security strength is also vastly improved.

“Encryption is hard, slow, and difficult to scale but CipherLoc’s technology solves each of these problems,” said Mike Salas, VP of Marketing and Sales of CipherLoc. “Best of all, our technology does not require any changes in architecture. We are simply a utility that takes existing encryption algorithms and makes them better, faster, stronger, and massively scalable.”

Testing results are available upon request at info@cipherloc.net or by contacting us via the Company’s website at www.cipherloc.net.

About CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

CipherLoc Corporation is a data security solutions company whose vision is simple – Protect the World’s Data. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine which is designed to take existing encryption algorithms and makes them better, faster, stronger, and massively scalable. We deliver easy-to-deploy software solutions that can be added to any existing product, service, or application. White-label, pre-built, fully turn-key service offerings are also available. In short, we keep information safe in today’s highly dangerous world. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

Media Contact

Mike Salas, msalas@cipherloc.net

SOURCE: CipherLoc Corporation

ReleaseID: 454085