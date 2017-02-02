City Edge Box Hill Apartment Hotel Offers Cost-Effective Accommodation with Easy Access to the City’s Must-See Destinations

Melbourne, Victoria — (SBWIRE) — 02/02/2017 — Designed for both business and leisure travellers, City Edge Box Hill Apartment Hotel offers cost-effective accommodation with numerous facilities. Located five minutes walking distance from Box Hill Central, this apartment hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. What they offer to their customers include Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, rental cars, taxi service, laundry service, air conditioning, a conference center, multilingual staff, luggage storage facilities and much more. Each of the hotel apartments is intimate in scale and creates the ambiance of being a personal guest in a private home, rather than just a hotel occupant. Available at the market's best prices, individuals can book their room online through the hotel's official website, http://www.Cityedgeboxhill.com.au.

City Edge Box Hill Apartment Hotel has one of the best best-rated locations in Box Hill. The hotel has 49 stylish apartments including 3 Junior Studio Suites, 36 Studio Apartments, 7 Executive Studio Apartments and 3 Two Bedroom Apartments. The hotel is equipped with all the features that guests have come to expect, and more. The hotel staff is highly polite and strive hard to meet the desired needs of their customers. They treat each guest personally and take care of their every need.

"This exciting, brand new hotel will be the only one in the Box Hill central activities area. The concept, created by leading architects and apartment designers, has been built according to City Edge's own specifications. The apartments incorporate all the features our guests have come to expect, and more" said Peter Cushen, CEO of City Edge group of hotel.

About City Edge Apartment Hotels

City Edge is well-known for budget accommodations in Melbourne. This national hotel group has 5 properties in Melbourne, 1 in Brisbane, and 1 in Melbourne's Eastern suburbs, Box Hill. They are into the business of apartment hotels and serviced apartments for rent at reasonable rates. The company claims to provide best rental accommodation deals in Melbourne and serving their customers for over two decades, it is recognized for its friendly, reliable, and efficient accommodation solutions. Apartments for both short and medium term stay are made available.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cityedge.com.au

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/city-edge-box-hill-apartment-hotel-offers-cost-effective-accommodation-with-easy-access-to-the-citys-must-see-destinations-766764.htm