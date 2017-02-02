Cure Media Group Named a Finalist for Two Prestigious Awards

Cure Media Group and Takeda Oncology honored as finalists for eyeforpharma and CSR Awards for Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma initiative.

Cure Media Group, the nation’s leading digital and print media enterprise focused on cancer patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups, has been selected as a finalist for both eyeforpharma’s award for Most Valuable Collaboration, and PRnews’ CSR Award for Nonprofit Corporate Partnership for their work with Takeda Oncology and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) on the Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma initiative.

Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma is a partnership between Cure Media Group, Takeda Oncology, and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF). Through Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma, cancer patients, doctors, family members and supporters tackle some of the most treacherous climbs, which has included Mount Kilimanjaro, the Grand Canyon and Machu Picchu. On February 17, 16 climbers including six multiple myeloma patients will take another 11-day trek up the renowned Uhuru Peak on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa, to raise awareness and funds for critical myeloma research.

Cure Media Group Patient Education Director Marty Murphy, who has conquered each climb, and will be climbing again in February says, “It is an honor for CURE Media Group to partner with the MMRF and Takeda Oncology to not only raise money for multiple myeloma research, but to provide programs that help inspire hope for all cancer patients, as we all work for a cure and better quality of life for patients. It really is about forming important collaborations with one common goal, to help patients and caregivers.”

Eyeforpharma’s award for most valuable collaboration is honored to the best and brightest for their accomplishments and initiatives within the pharmaceutical community. After being nominated as a finalist, a board of judges comprised of pharma experts will watch videos by each of the finalists showing why they deserve the honor of being named the winner. The ceremony to honor the North American winners will be announced at the Philadelphia eyeforpharma conference April 20-21.

PRnews honors industries that strive to go above and beyond with the Corporate Social Responsibility Awards (CSR). Industries are honored in various disciplines for the best CSR campaigns of the year, the brightest communications efforts, and the people who made it happen. The winners will be honored at a luncheon on March 22, from 12- 2:30 p.m., at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

About CURE Media Group



CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as CURE Connections®; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is part of the Cranbury, N.J.-based Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc., family of businesses, which includes the acclaimed OncLive® (http://www.onclive.com) platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more information, visit http://www.curetoday.com or http://www.mjhassoc.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/02/prweb14039708.htm